Global Gluten-Free Beer Market is Expected to Reach USD 18.7 Billion by 2025 : Fior Markets

Global Gluten-free Beer Market by Raw Material (Corn, Barley, Sorghum, Millet, Others), Product Type(Beer/Craft Beer, Lager and Ale), Packaging, Region, Global Industry Analysis, Market Size, Share, Growth, Trends, and Forecast 2018 to 2025

/EIN News/ -- New Jersey, NJ, Nov. 05, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Impact of online retailing is generating more awareness among consumers about gluten-free beer and increasing consciousness of the health benefits of gluten-free products are the two major factors boosting the market growth. The global Gluten-free Beer market is expected to grow from USD 5.6 Billion in 2017 to USD 18.7 Billion by 2025 at a CAGR of 16.3% during the forecast period from 2018-2025, according to the new report published by Fior Markets.

Gluten-free beer is made with an enzyme that breaks down glutinous proteins during the fermentation process. The enzyme does not eliminate the gluten from the beer, but breaks it down to below the 20ppm threshold thereby, making it harmless to people with gluten sensitivity. Beer is one of the most commonly consumed alcoholic beverages. However, the consumption of conventional barley beer is not safe for coeliac patients. The accessibility of tasty gluten-free beers considerably improves gluten-sensitive peoples’ well-being. Gluten-free beer is beer made from ingredients which do not have gluten such as millet, rice, sorghum, buckwheat or corn (maize). People who have gluten intolerance (including celiac disease and dermatitis herpetiformis sufferers) have a reaction to certain proteins in the grains commonly used to make beer, barley and wheat. Brewers who manufacture low gluten beers check every batch for gluten, and record gluten levels in "parts per million" ('ppm'). Although the quantity of barley in such tests may not be detected, smaller pieces of these proteins, known as peptides, may remain and be toxic for celiacs.

Rising awareness of the benefits of gluten-free products is a major factor driving the market. Growing health concerns among the consumers is paving the way for manufacturers to achieve new milestones in manufacturing products. Also, the increasing effect of online retailing is gaining attraction in the gluten-free beer market during the next few years which is fuelling the growth of market. The high price of gluten-free beers which deter the gluten-free beer market may hamper the growth of the market. However, new product development and innovations by leading companies and proactive marketing by retailers about gluten free products will boost the market in the coming years.

Key players operating in the global gluten- free beer market include New Belgium Brewing Company, Inc., Les Brasseurs Sans Gluten Inc., Joseph James Brewing Company, Inc., Stone Brewing Co., Ground Breaker Brewing and Gastropub, New Planet Beer Co., Brasserie De Brunehaut S.A., Omission Brewing Co., Lakefront Brewery Inc., Redbridge Beer, Whistler Brewing Company, Ipswich Ale Brewery, Dogfish Head Craft Brewery Inc., Epic Brewing Company, and Bellfield Brewery Ltd. To enhance their market position in the global gluten- free beer market, the key players are now focusing on adopting the strategies such as product innovations, mergers & acquisitions, recent developments, joint venture, collaborations, and partnership.

For instance, in 2019, Sierra Nevada acquired gluten-free beer maker Sufferfest Beer Company. The gluten-free beer product of Sufferfest Beer were added in the Sierra Nevada’s product portfolio. Financial terms of the deal were not disclosed.

The developing regions are strategizing all their efforts towards capturing a highest market share. For instance, in 2016, Anheiser-Busch InBev (AB InBev), the maker of Budweiser and Bud Light, announced acquired SABMiller which would pave the way for a brewing company with nearly a third of the beer marker.





Sorghum segment held a market share of 37.90% in 2017

The raw material segment is classified into corn, barley, sorghum, millet, others. The sorghum segment is dominating the Gluten-free Beer market in 2017. The beer extracted from sorghum is naturally gluten free, thereby making it more preferable by the consumer and thus increasing the demand of the segment.

Craft beer segment is growing with the highest CAGR of 18.9% over the forecast period

Product type segment includes beer/craft beer, lager and ale. Craft beer segment is growing with the highest CAGR over the forecast period. Craft beer tastes much better because craft brewers spend their time concentrating the quality of their beer rather than focusing on their marketing campaigns and stock prices.

Bottled beer segment is dominating the market and valued around USD 2.55 Billion in 2017

The packaging segment includes can, bottled and others. Bottled beer segment held the highest market share in 2017 due to rising health consciousness among consumers. The cost of packaged can is lower than the can or others packaged beer material.

Regional Segment Analysis of the Gluten- free beer Market

North America (U.S. , Canada, Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, U.K., Italy, Spain, Rest of the Europe)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan India, Rest of APAC)

South America (Brazil and Rest of South America)

Middle East and Africa (UAE, South Africa, Rest of MEA)

Asia Pacific region dominated the global gluten-free beer market with USD 2.38 Billion in 2017 where as the North America region held the second dominant position in the market. North America is dominating the market because of rising consumer awareness about the health benefits of consuming gluten-free products and increasing number of organized retail chains in the region. The Asia Pacific region is fastest growing market due to consumer liking for gluten-free beer is expected to grow immensely in the near future due to the changing lifestyle. The increasing number of liquor shops, retail stores, malls, restaurants, bars, and convenience stores will also affect the market growth for gluten-free beer.

About the report:

The global gluten-free beer market is analysed on the basis of value (USD Billion), volume (Gallons), consumption (Gallons), import (Gallons), and export (Gallons). All the segments have been analyzed on global, regional and country basis. The study includes the analysis of more than 30 countries for each segment. The report offers in-depth analysis of driving factors, opportunities, restraints, and challenges for gaining the key insight of the market. The study includes porter’s five forces model, attractiveness analysis, raw material analysis, supply, demand analysis, competitor position grid analysis, distribution and marketing channels analysis.

