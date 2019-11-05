Global Flight Information Display Systems (FIDS) Market Report 2019 by Technology, Trends, Top Key Players and more...
PUNE, MAHARASTRA, INDIA, November 5, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Flight Information Display Systems (FIDS) Market
The global Flight Information Display Systems (FIDS) market was valued at million US$ in 2018 and will reach million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of during 2019-2025. This report focuses on Flight Information Display Systems (FIDS) volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Flight Information Display Systems (FIDS) market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect.
Regionally, this report categorizes the production, apparent consumption, export and import of Flight Information Display Systems (FIDS) in North America, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia and India. For each manufacturer covered, this report analyzes their Flight Information Display Systems (FIDS) manufacturing sites, capacity, production, ex-factory price, revenue and market share in global market.
The following manufacturers are covered:
AirIT
Damarel Systems International
NEC CORPORATION
Simpleway
Gentrack
NET DISPLAY SYSTEMS
Infologic
DIGITIMES
Intersystems
Mvix
Segment by Regions
North America
Europe
China
Japan
Southeast Asia
India
Segment by Type
Gate Information Display System (GIDS)
Baggage Information Display Systems (BIDS)
Passenger Information Display System (PIDS)
Flight Information Management Systems (FIMS)
Segment by Application
Passenger System
Non-Passenger System
