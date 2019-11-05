WatchGuard Brings Secure Wi-Fi to the Outdoors with New Ruggedized Wi-Fi Access Point

The WatchGuard AP327X is a new IP67-rated Wi-Fi access point (AP) with four N-Type connectors to support a variety of external antennas.

/EIN News/ -- Seattle, Nov. 05, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- WatchGuard® Technologies, a global leader in network security and intelligence, secure Wi-Fi, and multi-factor authentication, today announced the release of a new cloud-managed outdoor Wi-Fi access point (AP), the AP327X. The ruggedized enclosure and external antenna connectors enable the WatchGuard AP327X to thrive in extreme conditions such as snow, rain, and dust; or in locations that require flexible antenna pattern coverage capabilities. The AP327X is ideal for delivering secure outdoor Wi-Fi coverage to school campuses, warehouses, manufacturing yards, malls, public hotspots, and municipal deployments.

Extend Your Trusted Wireless Environment to the Outdoors

WatchGuard is the only company that offers a framework – called a Trusted Wireless Environment – for building a complete Wi-Fi network that is fast, easy to manage, and most importantly, secure. This initiative focuses on enabling companies to offer and deploy Wi-Fi networks with market-leading performance, scalable management, and verified comprehensive security. By focusing on providing secure Wi-Fi access, WatchGuard has distinguished itself in the market by automatically detecting and preventing all of the most common Wi-Fi threats simultaneously.

With the introduction of the AP327X, WatchGuard enables our customers and partners to push beyond previous challenges to creating secure Wi-Fi deployments in outdoor environments. The AP327X adds four N-Type connectors for flexible antenna pattern coverage capabilities. It is an IP67-rated AP that is made for harsh conditions. Also, the AP327X is an 802.11ac 2x2 MU-MIMO access point with dual concurrent 5 GHz and 2.4 GHz band radios and data rates up to 867 GHz and 400 Mbps respectively.

Key Capabilities:

Four N-Type external antenna connectors: Delivers more flexibility for Wi-Fi network designers to implement directional or omni-directional signal patterns when needed.

Delivers more flexibility for Wi-Fi network designers to implement directional or omni-directional signal patterns when needed. Ruggedized enclosure: Thrives in harsh conditions (-20 o C to 65 o C or -4 o F to 149 o F).

Thrives in harsh conditions (-20 C to 65 C or -4 F to 149 F). Dual concurrent 2x2 5 GHz and 2.4 GHz band radios with data rates of up to 867 Mbps and 400 Mbps, respectively: Includes two radios so both 2.4 GHz and 5 GHz clients are served simultaneously.

Includes two radios so both 2.4 GHz and 5 GHz clients are served simultaneously. Radio Resource Management (RRM) in cloud mode: Dynamic RF optimization through smart steering, band steering, and optimal channel selection ensures peak Wi-Fi performance and user experience.

Dynamic RF optimization through smart steering, band steering, and optimal channel selection ensures peak Wi-Fi performance and user experience. 2x Gigabit Ethernet ports: Enables networking administrators with the flexibility to plug into the 2nd Ethernet port and continue into a switch or other networking device.

Enables networking administrators with the flexibility to plug into the 2nd Ethernet port and continue into a switch or other networking device. Cloud-based network baselining and troubleshooting: Wi-Fi Cloud baselines network traffic and automatically highlights anomalies by triggering alerts to network admins for resolving issues before users report them.

Wi-Fi Cloud baselines network traffic and automatically highlights anomalies by triggering alerts to network admins for resolving issues before users report them. Wi-Fi security overlay to any Wi-Fi deployment: No need to rip and replace — deploy WatchGuard APs to existing Wi-Fi deployments. When deployed as dedicated Wireless Intrusion Prevention Systems (WIPS) security sensors, the AP works with your existing APs and delivers 24/7 protection from wireless threats.

No need to rip and replace — deploy WatchGuard APs to existing Wi-Fi deployments. When deployed as dedicated Wireless Intrusion Prevention Systems (WIPS) security sensors, the AP works with your existing APs and delivers 24/7 protection from wireless threats. Flexible management options: When you deploy an access point that has WatchGuard Wi-Fi Cloud enabled with a Secure Wi-Fi or Total Wi-Fi license, you unlock the full potential of your WatchGuard access points with powerful Wireless Intrusion Prevention System (WIPS), real-time analytics, and valuable engagement and marketing tools. For a lightweight feature set, manage any one of our APs with a Firebox via a Basic Wi-Fi license.

Supporting Quotes:

“For us, being able to extend the same Wi-Fi protection outside of the building with the AP327X while delivering robust Wi-Fi connectivity gives us peace of mind that our customers are protected from hackers automatically” said Paul Sillars, group managing director, Shiloh Marketing Services Pty Ltd.

“We are proud to add the AP327X to WatchGuard’s family of ruggedized cyber security solutions,” said Ryan Orsi, director of product management, Wi-Fi, at WatchGuard. “With its ruggedized enclosure, and support for a variety of external antennas, this AP brings our customers and partners peace of mind knowing that a harsh environment is no longer an excuse to limit secure access to the internet.”

The AP327X is available for purchase today. Learn more:

About WatchGuard Technologies, Inc.

WatchGuard® Technologies, Inc. is a global leader in network security, secure Wi-Fi, multi-factor authentication, and network intelligence. The company’s award-winning products and services are trusted around the world by nearly 10,000 security resellers and service providers to protect more than 80,000 customers. WatchGuard’s mission is to make enterprise-grade security accessible to companies of all types and sizes through simplicity, making WatchGuard an ideal solution for midmarket businesses and distributed enterprises. The company is headquartered in Seattle, Washington, with offices throughout North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Latin America. To learn more, visit WatchGuard.com.

For additional information, promotions and updates, follow WatchGuard on Twitter @WatchGuard on Facebook or on the LinkedIn Company page. Also, visit our InfoSec blog, Secplicity, for real-time information about the latest threats and how to cope with them at www.secplicity.org. Subscribe to The 443 – Security Simplified podcast at Secplicity.org, or wherever you find your favorite podcasts.

WatchGuard is a registered trademark of WatchGuard Technologies, Inc. All other marks are property of their respective owners.

Chris Warfield WatchGuard Technologies 8007349905 chris.warfield@watchguard.com



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.