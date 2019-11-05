Global Fitness Equipment and Indoor Sports Centers Market Report 2019-2025 by Technology, Top Key Players and more...
In 2018, the global Fitness Equipment and Indoor Sports Centers market size was million US$ and it is expected to reach million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of during 2019-2025. This report focuses on the global Fitness Equipment and Indoor Sports Centers status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.
The study objectives are to present the Fitness Equipment and Indoor Sports Centers development in United States, Europe and China.
The key players covered in this study
24 Hours Fitness
LA Fitness
Anytime Fitness
Planet Fitness
Equinox
Lifetime Fitness
Gold's Gym
EOS Fitness
Club Fitness
Formula Fitness Club
The Bay CLub
Market segment by Regions
United States
Europe
China
Japan
Southeast Asia
India
Central & South America
Market segment by Type, the product can be split into
Indoor Sports
Fitness equipment
Studio Classes
Market segment by Application, split into
Age 18 and younger
Age 31-45
Age above 45
The study objectives of this report are:
To analyze global Fitness Equipment and Indoor Sports Centers status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.
To present the Fitness Equipment and Indoor Sports Centers development in United States, Europe and China.
To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.
To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.
