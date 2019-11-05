CIO Summit: HMG Strategy Lauds the Spectacular Success of its Peer-Driven CIO & CISO Executive Leadership Alliance (CELA) Program

The world’s largest independent and most trusted provider of thought leadership and events for 400,000-plus technology executives also highlights plans for its upcoming C-1 Executive Development Academy

/EIN News/ -- WESTPORT, Conn., Nov. 04, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- HMG Strategy is thrilled to announce that membership growth in HMG Strategy’s CIO and CISO Executive Leadership Alliance (CELA) program, a unique peer-to-peer advisory service that's designed for top-tier technology leaders to explore common opportunities and top challenges with one another, has experienced extraordinary growth in 2019.



The program, which advocates a “No Analyst” model, has been created by HMG Strategy to enable CIOs, CTOs, CISOs, Chief Digital Officers and other senior technology executives to brainstorm and confide in their peers in a trusting, collaborative environment.

“The business models for traditional research advisory companies are outdated and fail to meet the needs of technology executives in a rapidly-changing global digital business environment where disruption has become the norm and successful innovation is what separates the winners and the losers in today’s highly-dynamic markets,” says Hunter Muller, President and CEO at HMG Strategy.

“The unique insights that cutting-edge technology leaders gain from their participation in the CELA program demonstrates the value they see from consistently interacting with their peers on the top issues facing CIOs, CISOs and other senior technology executives in their efforts to move their organizations forward,” Muller adds. “Winning matters, and the technology leaders who continue to flock to our CELA program embrace this concept.”

Membership in HMG Strategy’s CELA program, which marked its 10th anniversary this years, experienced strong double-digit growth in 2019. New brands now participating in HMG Strategy's distinctive peer-to-peer advisory service now include Adobe, Estee Lauder, TE Connectivity, RingCentral, Nutanix, Medtronic, Veritiv, and Suez Water North America.

Introducing a New Opportunity for Rising Stars – the C-1 Executive Development Academy

With business moving at light speed, companies need a trusted network to help develop next-generation IT Leaders: HMG Strategy’s C-1 Executive Development Academy.

HMG Strategy’s C-1 Executive Development Academy is a hands-on, 12-month IT leadership development program for rising VPs and IT Directors who receive 1-to-1 expert coaching, practical webinars and custom research focused on enhancing their skill sets and harnessing innovative leadership capabilities.

“With businesses moving in multiple directions, CIOs and technology executives often lack the wherewithal to dedicate the time and resources to develop next-generation leaders as effectively as they’d like to,” says Muller. “HMG Strategy brings to bear its vast experience in coaching and mentoring CIOs, CISOs and other technology executives to position future leaders on the path to success.”

The HMG Strategy C-1 Executive Development Academy is backed by cutting-edge research and insights provided by the company’s award-winning research team. HMG’s research team is constantly monitoring the pulse of industry and leadership topics that are relevant to technology executives as well as the changing geo-economic shifts that can affect your business.

Here’s what participants in the academy will receive through the program:

Hands-on, 1-to-1 executive coaching

Peer-to-peer networking

Monthly webinars and online touchpoints for year-round communications

Custom research that’s focused on enhancing skill sets and deepening innovative leadership capabilities

Two in-person group meetings annually

C-1 Executive Development Academy topic discussions will include:

Becoming C-suite and boardroom ready



Identifying effective approaches for continually motivating and inspiring staff



Creative approaches for recruiting, developing, and retaining top talent



Resolving conflicts and strengthening relationships with C-suite and line-of-business leaders



Mastering IT cost controls while pinpointing revenue-generating business opportunities



Strengthening your personal brand and powering your career ascent

About HMG Strategy

HMG Strategy is the world's largest independent and most trusted provider of executive networking events and thought leadership to support the 360-degree needs of technology leaders. Our regional CIO and CISO Executive Leadership Series, newsletters, authored books, and Digital Resource Center deliver proprietary research on leadership, innovation, transformation, and career ascent.

The HMG Strategy global network consists of more than 400,000 senior IT executives, industry experts and world-class thought leaders.

