Harte Gold Announces Appointments of CEO and COO

Sam Coetzer to President, Chief Executive Officer and Director

Dr. Martin Raffield to Executive Vice President and Chief Operating Officer

Stephen G. Roman, Chairman of Harte Gold commented “We are pleased to welcome Sam and Martin to Harte Gold. Both Sam and Martin have visited the Sugar Zone mine site and are confident they will deliver operational success. As former CEO of Golden Star, Mr. Coetzer successfully transitioned the company from open pit operations to an underground-only producer, increased its profile in the capital markets and dramatically grew market capitalization which in turn provided shareholders a significant return. Mr. Coetzer brings a proven strategic mindset that will benefit all shareholders of Harte Gold.”

Sam Coetzer, President and CEO of Harte Gold commented “I am very excited to join Harte Gold as CEO. I see tremendous potential in the Sugar Zone property and believe the operational challenges experienced to-date can be resolved. Upon Martin and I taking office, our near-term focus is to drive stronger operational performance, optimize underground operations, ensure the paste plant is operational by year end and execute a 2020 mine plan and strategy that is achievable. We look forward to delivering these results for all shareholders in the coming months.”

Appointment of Sam Coetzer as President, CEO and Director

Mr. Coetzer has over 30 years of international mining experience and provides Harte Gold with strong leadership skills and an extensive knowledge of underground mining operations. Most recently, Sam was President and Chief Executive Officer of Golden Star Resources Ltd. During Mr. Coetzer’s tenure as CEO, he successfully:

Transitioned the company from open pit operations to an underground-only producer

Attracted institutional capital including a large strategic investment

Grew the capital markets profile and increased overall share trading volume

Prior to Golden Star, Sam held numerous senior management positions for global mining companies, including Senior Vice President, South American Operations for Kinross Gold, COO of Xstrata Nickel, COO of Xstrata Coal South Africa and Managing Director for Placer Dome Inc. in Africa. Mr. Coetzer holds a degree in mining engineering from the University of Pretoria, South Africa.

Mr. Coetzer has also been appointed to the Board of Directors of Harte Gold.

Appointment of Dr. Martin Raffield as Executive Vice President and COO

Dr. Raffield has over 25 years of experience managing underground mining operations across Canada and Africa. Most recently, Martin was appointed Executive Vice President and Chief Technical Officer of Golden Star, after joining Golden Star as Senior Vice President, Project Development and Technical Services. From June 2007 to 2011, Martin served as Principal Consultant and Practice Leader, SRK Consulting (US). Prior to SRK, he was Chief Engineer and Mine Superintendent at the Campbell Mine for Placer Dome Inc. Martin holds a Ph.D. in geotechnical engineering from the University of Wales and is a Professional Engineer registered in Ontario.

Conference Call and Webcast

Senior management will host a conference call and webcast to discuss the announced management changes. The conference call and webcast are scheduled for Tuesday, November 5, 2019 at 9:00 a.m. Eastern Time.

Conference call and webcast details:

Tuesday November 5, 2019 at 9:00 a.m. (EDT)

Webcast http://www.gowebcasting.com/10429

Toll free (North America) 1-800-319-4610

International 416-915-3239

An archive of the webcast will be available on the Company’s website www.hartegold.com.

Board Renewal

Pursuant to the press release announced August 28, 2019, Fergus P. Kerr has resigned from the Board. The Company would like to thank Mr. Kerr for his outstanding service to the Board. We look forward to Mr. Kerr’s continued work on the Company’s Safety, Health and Environment Committee and wish Mr. Kerr all the best in his future endeavors.

Harte Gold also announces the retirement of Roger J. Emdin, Vice President Operations, effective October 31, 2019. The Company would like to thank Roger for all his contributions over the last four years.

