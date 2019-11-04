Hoyer Statement on the Administration's Formal Withdrawal From the Paris Climate Accord

“By officially withdrawing the United States from the Paris Climate Agreement, President Trump is placing Americans’ health, our environment, and our nation’s economic competitiveness at risk. It’s no surprise that more than three-quarters of Americans support taking action to address the climate crisis, including a majority of Republicans. That’s because no one wants to see our children and grandchildren inherit a world with rising sea levels causing dangerous flooding, with destabilizing climate refugee crises, and with more frequent and severe droughts, wildfires and storms. “By removing the United States from this global agreement, President Trump is choosing to let other nations take the lead in developing cleaner technologies, which will drive economic competitiveness in this century. He is choosing to endanger the health of Americans by abandoning our nation’s commitment to doing its part to ensure cleaner air and cleaner water. He is choosing as well to set a dangerous example that might encourage other nations to opt out and fail to take seriously the global nature of the climate crisis. “I urge him to change course. I am encouraged that many states and cities around the country are voluntarily adopting the Paris Climate Agreement’s standards even while the Trump Administration keeps the federal government on the sidelines. House Democrats passed the Climate Action Now Act earlier this year to make it clear that we will continue to prioritize addressing the global climate crisis and refuse to abandon America’s leadership in meeting it.”