Viemed Healthcare Announces Financial Results for Third Quarter 2019

/EIN News/ -- LAFAYETTE, La., Nov. 04, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Viemed Healthcare, Inc. (the “Company” or “Viemed”) (TSX: VMD.TO and NASDAQ:VMD), a home medical equipment supplier that provides post-acute respiratory care services in the United States, announced today that it has reported its financial results for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2019.



Operational highlights (all dollar amounts are USD):

Revenues for the quarter ended September 30, 2019 were approximately $23.5 million and gross margin was $17.2 million, or 73%. Revenues and gross margin increased 37% and 32%, respectively, as compared to the quarter ended September 30, 2018.

The Company grew its ventilator patient count by approximately 36% as compared to the prior year’s comparable quarter and 4% over the second quarter of 2019.

Net income for the quarter ended September 30, 2019 totaled approximately $3.0 million, a 22% increase as compared to the quarter ended September 30, 2018. Adjusted EBITDA for the quarter ended September 30, 2019 totaled approximately $5.0 million, a 14% increase as compared to the quarter ended September 30, 2018. A reconciliation of reported non-GAAP financial measures to their most directly comparable GAAP financial measures can be found in the tables accompanying this press release.

The Company entered into an amendment to its loan agreement to provide for a $5 million term loan during the quarter, which is in addition to its undrawn $10 million line of credit. The term loan gives the Company access to additional capital as its capital expenditures have increased with the expansion of additional product lines, and positions the Company for future growth.

The Company expects to generate total revenues of approximately $24.7 to $25.2 million during the fourth quarter of 2019 (approximately $21.8 to $22.2 million after netting out expected bad debt). Beginning with the fourth quarter, the Company is planning on presenting all adjustments as reductions of revenue instead of presenting both revenue reductions and bad debt expense to better align with other healthcare providers. The mid-point of the revenue guidance represents a 35% increase over the quarter ended December 31, 2018.

“I am delighted to have posted another record breaking quarter in gross revenue and active vent patients,” said Casey Hoyt, Viemed CEO. “The continued success of treating patients in the home is evident with each new area that we enter and we are excited to continue our expansion throughout the lower 48 over the next 12 months. Additionally, our diversification efforts continue as we enter new areas, new payors and new products, all while growing our core business.”

Conference Call Details

The Company will host a conference call to discuss Q3 2019 results on Tuesday, November 5, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. EST.

The call-in numbers for participants are:

US Toll Free: 1-800-239-9838

International Toll Free: 1-323-794-2551

Meeting ID Number: 7888235

Following the conclusion of the call, an audio recording and transcript of the call can be accessed on the Company's website.

ABOUT VIEMED HEALTHCARE, INC.

Viemed, through its indirect wholly-owned subsidiaries Sleep Management, L.L.C. and Home Sleep Delivered, L.L.C., is a home medical equipment supplier that provides post-acute respiratory care services in the United States. Sleep Management, L.L.C. focuses on disease management and improving the quality of life for respiratory patients through clinical excellence, education, and technology. Its service offerings are based on effective home treatment with respiratory care practitioners providing therapy and counseling to patients in their homes using cutting edge technology. Home Sleep Delivered, L.L.C. focuses on providing in-home sleep testing for sleep apnea sufferers. Visit our website at www.viemed.com.

For further information, please contact:

Glen Akselrod

Bristol Capital

905-326-1888

glen@bristolir.com

Todd Zehnder

Chief Operating Officer

Viemed Healthcare, Inc.

337-504-3802

investorinfo@viemed.com

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements contained in this press release may constitute “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 or “forward-looking information” as such term is defined in applicable Canadian securities legislation (collectively, “forward-looking statements”). Often, but not always, forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of words such as “plans”, “expects”, “is expected”, “budget”, “potential”, “scheduled”, “estimates”, “forecasts”, “intends”, “anticipates”, or “believes”, “projects”, or the negatives thereof or variations of such words and phrases or statements that certain actions, events or results “will”, “should”, “may”, “could”, “would”, “might” or “will be taken”, “occur” or “be achieved” or the negative of these terms or comparable terminology. All statements other than statements of historical fact, including those that express, or involve discussions as to, expectations, beliefs, plans, objectives, assumptions or future events or performance, including the Company's guidance for the fourth quarter, and the Company’s plans to expand to the lower 48 U.S. states, are not historical facts and may be forward-looking statements and may involve estimates, assumptions and uncertainties that could cause actual results or outcomes to differ materially from those expressed in the forward-looking statements. Such statements reflect the Company's current views and intentions with respect to future events, and current information available to the Company, and are subject to certain risks, uncertainties and assumptions. Many factors could cause the actual results, performance or achievements that may be expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements to vary from those described herein should one or more of these risks or uncertainties materialize. These factors include, without limitation: the general business, market and economic conditions in the regions in which the Company operates; the Company may be subject to significant capital requirements and operating risks; the ability of the Company to implement business strategies and pursue business opportunities; volatility in the market price of shares in the capital of the Company; the Company’s novel business model; the risk that the clinical application of treatments that demonstrate positive results in a study may not be positively replicated or that such test results may not be predictive of actual treatment results or may not result in the adoption of such treatments by providers; the state of the capital markets; the availability of funds and resources to pursue operations; decline of reimbursement rates; dependence on few payors; possible new drug discoveries; dependence on key suppliers; granting of permits and licenses in a highly regulated business; competition; low profit market segments; disruptions in or attacks (including cyber-attacks) on the Company's information technology, internet, network access or other voice or data communications systems or services; the evolution of various types of fraud or other criminal behavior to which the Company is exposed; the failure of third parties to comply with their obligations; difficulty integrating newly acquired businesses; the impact of new and changes to, or application of, current laws and regulations; the overall difficult litigation environment; increased competition; changes in foreign currency rates; increased funding costs and market volatility due to market illiquidity and competition for funding; critical accounting estimates and changes to accounting standards, policies, and methods used by the Company; the Company’s status as an emerging growth company and a foreign private issuer; and the occurrence of natural and unnatural catastrophic events and claims resulting from such events; as well as those risk factors discussed or referred to in Viemed’s disclosure documents filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”) available on the SEC’s website at www.sec.gov, including the Company’s Form 10 filed with the SEC on August 1, 2019, and with the securities regulatory authorities in certain provinces of Canada available at www.sedar.com. Should any factor affect the Company in an unexpected manner, or should assumptions underlying the forward-looking statements prove incorrect, the actual results or events may differ materially from the results or events predicted. Any such forward-looking statements are expressly qualified in their entirety by this cautionary statement. Moreover, the Company does not assume responsibility for the accuracy or completeness of such forward-looking statements. The forward-looking statements included in this press release are made as of the date of this press release and the Company undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements, other than as required by applicable law.

VIEMED HEALTHCARE, INC.

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

(Expressed in thousands of U.S. Dollars, except share amounts)

(Unaudited)

At

September 30, 2019 At

December 31, 2018 ASSETS Current assets Cash and cash equivalents $ 12,630 $ 10,413 Accounts receivable, net of allowance for doubtful accounts of $7,664 and $4,266 at September 30, 2019 and December 31, 2018, respectively 11,729 8,839 Inventory, net 1,266 2,887 Prepaid expenses and other assets 2,078 824 Total current assets $ 27,703 $ 22,963 Long-term assets Property and equipment 52,161 30,562 Other assets 17 — Total long-term assets $ 52,178 $ 30,562 TOTAL ASSETS $ 79,881 $ 53,525 LIABILITIES Current liabilities Trade payables $ 4,072 $ 5,884 Income taxes payable 28 152 Accrued liabilities 8,600 7,551 Current portion of lease liabilities 8,767 3,031 Current portion of long-term debt 1,728 — Warrant conversion liability — 363 Total current liabilities $ 23,195 $ 16,981 Long-term liabilities Accrued liabilities 2,213 1,117 Long-term lease liabilities 2,813 394 Long-term debt 8,076 — Total long-term liabilities $ 13,102 $ 1,511 TOTAL LIABILITIES $ 36,297 $ 18,492 Commitments and Contingencies — — SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY Common stock - No par value: unlimited authorized; 37,952,660 and 37,500,815 issued and outstanding as of September 30, 2019 and December 31, 2018, respectively 3,366 71 Additional paid-in capital 5,470 5,390 Accumulated other comprehensive loss (236 ) — Retained earnings 34,984 29,572 TOTAL SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY $ 43,584 $ 35,033 TOTAL LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY $ 79,881 $ 53,525

VIEMED HEALTHCARE, INC.

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME AND COMPREHENSIVE INCOME

(Expressed in thousands of U.S. Dollars, except outstanding shares and per share amounts)

(Unaudited)

Three Months Ended September 30, Nine Months Ended September 30, 2019 2018 2019 2018 Revenue $ 23,525 $ 17,163 $ 66,515 $ 46,782 Cost of revenue 6,318 4,101 17,045 11,845 Gross profit $ 17,207 $ 13,062 $ 49,470 $ 34,937 Operating Expenses Selling, general and administrative 13,281 9,490 38,117 24,698 Research and development 208 — 645 — Stock-based compensation 1,064 672 2,978 1,898 Depreciation 193 128 460 458 Loss on disposal of property and equipment 167 23 308 111 Other expense 27 33 76 41 Income from operations $ 2,267 $ 2,716 $ 6,886 $ 7,731 Non-operating expenses Unrealized (gain) loss on warrant conversion liability (800 ) 220 (363 ) 414 Interest expense, net of interest income 56 37 102 151 Net income before taxes 3,011 2,459 7,147 7,166 Provision for income taxes 51 35 213 35 Net income $ 2,960 $ 2,424 $ 6,934 $ 7,131 Other Comprehensive Income Change in unrealized loss on derivative instruments, net of tax (88 ) — (236 ) — Other Comprehensive Loss $ (88 ) $ — $ (236 ) $ — Comprehensive Income $ 2,872 $ 2,424 $ 6,698 $ 7,131 Net income per share Basic $ 0.08 $ 0.06 $ 0.18 $ 0.19 Diluted $ 0.07 $ 0.06 $ 0.17 $ 0.18 Weighted average number of common shares outstanding: Basic 37,812,921 37,911,054 37,775,775 37,910,109 Diluted 40,051,422 39,945,189 39,768,877 39,526,742

VIEMED HEALTHCARE, INC.

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS

(Expressed in thousands of U.S. Dollars)

(Unaudited)

Nine Months Ended September 30, 2019 2018 Cash flows from operating activities Net income $ 6,934 $ 7,131 Adjustments for: Depreciation 4,398 2,606 Bad debt expense 6,937 4,389 Share-based compensation 2,978 1,898 Unrealized (gain) loss on warrant conversion liability (363 ) 414 Loss on disposal of property and equipment 308 111 Net change in working capital Increase in accounts receivable (9,827 ) (3,001 ) Decrease (Increase) in inventory 1,621 (744 ) (Decrease) increase in trade payables (1,813 ) 297 Increase in accrued liabilities 1,909 1,596 Decrease in income tax payable (124 ) (68 ) Increase in prepaid expenses and other current assets (1,271 ) (467 ) Net cash provided by operating activities $ 11,687 $ 14,162 Cash flows from investing activities Purchase of property and equipment (10,582 ) (3,573 ) Proceeds from sale of property and equipment 350 484 Net cash used in investing activities $ (10,232 ) $ (3,089 ) Cash flows from financing activities Proceeds from exercise of options 136 — Proceeds from exercise of warrants 261 3 Proceeds from commercial long-term note for building 4,837 — Principal payments on notes payable (34 ) — Proceeds from term note 5,000 — Shares repurchased and canceled under the Normal Course Issuer Bid (1,522 ) — Repayments of lease liabilities (7,916 ) (6,000 ) Net cash provided by (used in) financing activities $ 762 $ (5,997 ) Net increase in cash and cash equivalents 2,217 5,076 Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of year 10,413 5,098 Cash and cash equivalents at end of period $ 12,630 $ 10,174 Supplemental disclosures of cash flow information Cash paid during the period for interest $ 91 $ 156 Cash paid during the period for income taxes, net of refunds received $ 338 $ 104 Supplemental disclosures of non-cash transactions Property and equipment financed through capital leases and long-term debt $ 14,735 $ 6,186 Property and equipment financed through leases upon adoption of FASB ASC 842 $ 2,052 $ — Change in unrealized losses on derivative instruments, net of tax $ (236 ) $ —

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

This press release refers to “Adjusted EBITDA” which is a non-GAAP financial measure that does not have a standardized meaning prescribed by U.S. GAAP. The Company's presentation of this financial measure may not be comparable to similarly titled measures used by other companies. Adjusted EBITDA is defined as net income (loss) before interest expense, income tax expense (benefit), depreciation and amortization, unrealized (gain) loss on warrant conversion liability and stock-based compensation. Management believes Adjusted EBITDA provides helpful information with respect to the Company’s operating performance as viewed by management, including a view of the Company’s business that is not dependent on the impact of the Company’s capitalization structure and items that are not part of the Company’s day-to-day operations. Management uses Adjusted EBITDA (i) to compare the Company’s operating performance on a consistent basis, (ii) to calculate incentive compensation for the Company’s employees, (iii) for planning purposes, including the preparation of the Company’s internal annual operating budget, and (iv) to evaluate the performance and effectiveness of the Company’s operational strategies. Accordingly, management believes that Adjusted EBITDA provides useful information in understanding and evaluating the Company’s operating performance in the same manner as management. The following table is a reconciliation of net income (loss), the most directly comparable U.S. GAAP measure, to Adjusted EBITDA, on a historical basis for the periods indicated:

VIEMED HEALTHCARE, INC.

Reconciliation of Net Income (Loss) to Non-GAAP Adjusted EBITDA

(Expressed in thousands of U.S. Dollars)

(Unaudited)

For the quarter ended September 30, 2019 June 30, 2019 March 31, 2019 December 31, 2018 September 30, 2018 June 30, 2018 March 31, 2018 December 31, 2017 Net Income (Loss) $ 2,960 $ 1,820 $ 2,154 $ 3,046 $ 2,424 $ 2,366 $ 2,341 $ (26 ) Add back: Depreciation 1,659 1,444 1,295 1,177 972 893 741 738 Interest expense 56 20 26 30 37 67 47 49 Unrealized (gain) loss on warrant conversion liability (800 ) 268 169 (210 ) 220 123 72 158 Stock-based compensation 1,064 1,034 880 804 672 665 561 828 Income tax expense 51 24 138 127 35 — — 130 Adjusted EBITDA $ 4,990 $ 4,610 $ 4,662 $ 4,974 $ 4,360 $ 4,114 $ 3,762 $ 1,877

Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures

Adjusted EBITDA should be considered in addition to, not as a substitute for, or superior to, financial measures calculated in accordance with U.S. GAAP. It is not a measurement of the Company’s financial performance under U.S. GAAP and should not be considered as an alternative to revenue or net income (loss), as applicable, or any other performance measures derived in accordance with U.S. GAAP and may not be comparable to other similarly titled measures of other businesses. Adjusted EBITDA has limitations as an analytical tool and you should not consider it in isolation or as a substitute for analysis of the Company’s operating results as reported under U.S. GAAP. Adjusted EBITDA does not reflect the impact of certain cash charges resulting from matters the Company considers not to be indicative of ongoing operations; and other companies in the Company’s industry may calculate Adjusted EBITDA differently than we do, limiting its usefulness as a comparative measure.

VIEMED HEALTHCARE, INC.

Key Financial and Operational Information

(Expressed in thousands of U.S. Dollars, except vent patients)

(Unaudited)

For the quarter ended September 30,

2019 June 30, 2019 March 31, 2019 December 31, 2018 September 30, 2018 June 30, 2018 March 31, 2018 December 31, 2017 Financial Information: Revenue $ 23,525 $ 22,547 $ 20,443 $ 18,489 $ 17,163 $ 15,508 $ 14,111 $ 13,548 Gross Profit $ 17,207 $ 16,861 $ 15,402 $ 13,645 $ 13,062 $ 11,323 $ 10,552 $ 10,186 Gross Profit % 73 % 75 % 75 % 74 % 76 % 73 % 75 % 75 % Net Income (Loss) $ 2,960 $ 1,820 $ 2,154 $ 3,046 $ 2,424 $ 2,366 $ 2,341 $ (26 ) Adjusted EBITDA(1) $ 4,990 $ 4,610 $ 4,662 $ 4,974 $ 4,360 $ 4,114 $ 3,762 $ 1,877 (3) Cash (As of) $ 12,630 $ 7,691 $ 7,410 $ 10,413 $ 10,174 $ 8,551 $ 4,634 $ 5,098 Total Assets (As of) $ 79,881 $ 70,886 $ 58,583 $ 53,525 $ 49,147 $ 44,168 $ 40,566 $ 37,691 Operational Information: Vent Patients(2) 7,421 7,130 6,393 5,905 5,444 5,078 4,685 4,385

(1) Refer to "Non-GAAP Financial Measures" section above for definition of Adjusted EBITDA.

(2) Vent Patients represents the number of active ventilator patients on recurring billing service at the end of each calendar quarter.

(3) Fourth quarter 2017 Adjusted EBITDA was negatively impacted by the Company’s annual performance incentive compensation program which was recorded in full during the quarter due to the effective date of the corporate spin-out. During the year ended December 31, 2018 and subsequent periods, the Company’s accrual for these types of costs was recorded throughout the year. Adjusted EBITDA for the fourth quarter 2017 would have been $4,308,000 had this compensation been accrued throughout the year.



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.