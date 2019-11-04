Help change the world for the better with your gift to Friendship Force International on Giving Tuesday

/EIN News/ -- ATLANTA, Nov. 04, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Friendship Force International has provided programs for more than 1 million people to travel or host in global citizen homestay exchanges, encouraging cultural understanding and friendship since its founding in 1977. In this season of giving, Friendship Force is urging everyone to help make a difference in the world with a generous contribution to FFI on or before Giving Tuesday, December 3.



Giving Tuesday, the movement to create an international day of charitable giving at the beginning of the holiday season, takes place the Tuesday after U.S. Thanksgiving, but most organizations begin their giving campaigns early. Friendship Force kicked off their Giving Tuesday 2019 campaign on November 1.



“When you journey with Friendship Force International, you’ll experience the uniqueness of the daily lives, food, art, history, culture, language, and landscape of people in their communities on a deeply personal level,” declares Jeremi Snook, President and CEO of Friendship Force International, which has more than 15,000 volunteer members in more than 300 FFI clubs in 66 countries. “At Friendship Force, we always say that if you are going to go on vacation, why not vacation with a purpose while enjoying the warm, friendly hospitality in a host’s home?”



Your gift to Friendship Force International on Giving Tuesday will help FFI to expand travel programs that transform travelers and volunteer hosts as they experience the magic that happens only when hearts and homes are open to each other. FFI aims to expand its network of 15,000 members to 25,000 or more, creating more friendship and understanding amongst cultures than ever before.



“Our members are multi-generational, eager travelers who travel with a purpose,” said Snook. “But we also have amazing hosts who, by hosting travelers in their homes, often discover alongside their new friends that they have more in common with each other than differences, and can build connections instead of divisions. With your contribution, we can build a more peaceful world together through exploration, hospitality, and understanding.”



Join the more than one million people we have connected as home hosts and travelers since we started in Atlanta in 1977. Give today , and please consider becoming a member .



Thank you for joining us on our journey to create a more peaceful world!

ABOUT FRIENDSHIP FORCE INTERNATIONAL



Founded in Atlanta in 1977 by Wayne Smith and announced globally in a White House Rose Garden ceremony by President Jimmy Carter, Friendship Force was nominated for the Nobel Peace Prize in 1992. Since then, more than 1 million people have traveled or home hosted on FFI journeys, meeting as strangers and parting as friends.



Journeys of exploration, service, or learning can be arranged in 66 countries around the world, where more than 15,000 Friendship Force volunteer members in more than 300 clubs open their hearts, homes, and communities to world travelers eager to immerse themselves in local cultures and help build bridges of understanding.



In addition to Journeys between established Friendship Force clubs, Friendship Force International conducts a variety of specialized travel programs that include individual travel; family Journeys; humanitarian and educational Journeys; Friendship Festivals that include participants from many countries; professional, student, and academic group travel and more.



Friendship Force believes that each and every person can make an important contribution to peace in the world by getting to know someone from another culture or country. To learn more, visit http://friendshipforce.org .

