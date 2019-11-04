Intellectual property litigator joins Norton Rose Fulbright in Minneapolis

/EIN News/ -- Minneapolis, Nov. 04, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Norton Rose Fulbright today announced that Felicia Boyd, a distinguished intellectual property lawyer, has joined the global law firm as a partner in its Minneapolis office. She comes to Norton Rose Fulbright from Barnes & Thornburg, where she previously served as co-chair of the firm’s IP practice.

Boyd represents clients in complex IP disputes related to patents, trademarks, copyright infringements and trade secret misappropriation. Boyd’s positive results include preliminary injunction motions, summary judgment motions, favorable settlements and jury verdicts. She has won victories in state and federal court and has contested proceedings before various branches of the US Patent and Trademark Office (USPTO).

A registered patent lawyer, Boyd has decades of experience in many industries, including life sciences and healthcare, financial institutions, and technology and innovation. Additionally, she is a fellow of the Chartered Institute of Arbitrators (CIArb) and a member of the London Court of International Arbitration (LCIA), ArbitralWomen and the complex commercial litigation panel and the consumer litigation panel of the American Arbitration Association.

Daryl Lansdale, Norton Rose Fulbright’s US Managing Partner, said:

“Felicia has established a reputation for her communication skills, distilling complex challenges, issues and technologies down to their most critical points. Our clients will benefit from her litigation and arbitration strengths.”

Gina Shishima, Norton Rose Fulbright’s US Head of Intellectual Property, commented:

“Felicia enhances our intellectual property practice in Minnesota, the US and worldwide. She possesses a wide-ranging and appealing skill set, from managing complex IP litigation strategy to managing global trademark portfolios.”

Boyd, who Chambers USA has recognized as a leading lawyer in IP litigation from 2013-2019, said:

“Norton Rose Fulbright’s global reach and industry focus complements my practice perfectly. The firm has a strong reputation for IP litigation, and I look forward to collaborating with its many talented IP lawyers.”

Licensed to practice in Minnesota, Boyd earned her JD at the University of Minnesota Law School and her BA at St. Olaf College.

