Muscle-Building CoolTone™ Gets an Autumn Launch at the Bengtson Center

Beginning Fall 2019, Patients Can Enjoy Results From the Breakthrough Body Sculpting Option in Michigan

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich., Nov. 04, 2019 -- Dr. Brad Bengtson, Dr. David Alfonso, and the Bengtson Center team are excited to announce that patients seeking body contouring in Michigan will have a new option this fall in Grand Rapids: CoolTone™ . The advanced technology that powers this treatment focuses not on fat reduction, but on building muscle. That means it's ideal for improving definition for a more sculpted look as opposed to "de-bulking"—and the Bengtson Center is the first plastic surgery practice in the state to offer it!



Prior to its availability to the general public, men and women can register for VIP Access at bengtsoncenter.com.

A fat reduction treatment such as surgical liposuction or nonsurgical CoolSculpting® is—of course—a way to achieve a slimmer body, but a truly toned look requires targeting muscles as well. A better-defined abdomen, for example, can help men and women alike to achieve a svelte figure and improve confidence.

Unlike CoolSculpting®, a “fat-freezing” treatment also available at the Bengtson Center, CoolTone™ works exclusively on muscle conditioning . Recently cleared by the FDA for use on the abdomen, thighs, and buttocks, CoolTone™ is quickly gaining recognition as a fast, nonsurgical way of re-shaping the body. With its innovative Magnetic Muscle Stimulation (MMS) technology, it sends high-frequency electromagnetic energy directly into localized muscle areas.

This energy causes muscles to contract rapidly, activating them with an intensity impossible through exercise alone. The concentration of contractions improves muscle mass and strength in the treated areas. One estimate compares the effects of a single abdominal treatment to the results of a thousand sit-ups.

CoolTone™ is ideal for adults who are healthy and within “striking range” of their desired body weight. It joins an already healthy menu of non-invasive body contouring services at the Bengtson Center, including volume-reducing CoolSculpting®, cellulite-smoothing Cellfina®, skin-tightening THERMItight®, and double-chin-reducing Kybella®. For more dramatic body-contouring results, surgical fat-reduction (liposuction) and skin tightening/abdominal muscle repair (tummy tuck) are also available. In many cases, various treatments and procedures can be combined for customized contouring that creates natural-looking proportions.

Learn more about how CoolTone™ can improve muscle definition by contacting the Bengtson Center for Aesthetics and Plastic Surgery . Call 616-588-8880, or request a personal consultation via the practice’s website.



