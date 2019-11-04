Celebrate at Germain Dermatology’s 11th Annual Sparkle Party

Dermatologist Dr. Marguerite Germain and Her Team Will Host a Special Open House Event on Nov. 7, 2019

/EIN News/ -- CHARLESTON, S.C., Nov. 04, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The holiday season is just around the corner. As South Carolina residents prepare their skin to withstand the colder weather at hand, it’s also an ideal time to check out cosmetic procedures they’ve always been curious about. Get ready for a highly anticipated skincare experience as Germain Dermatology, a cosmetic services provider for Charleston , will open its doors to the public on Nov. 7 from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. for its annual tradition: a free, one-of-a-kind beauty event. This year’s Sparkle Party will take place at the office on 612 Seacoast Parkway in Mt. Pleasant. Dr. Marguerite Germain and her team are inviting everyone to have fun and educate themselves on a wide range of cosmetic skin services while enjoying complimentary snacks and drinks.



Attendees have a chance to win a $1,000 gift certificate, and can get up to 35 percent off all products and procedures available, including wrinkle-smoothing BOTOX®, various volume-adding fillers and injectables, EMSCULPT®, CoolSculpting®, laser treatments, HydraFacial® sessions, and products in the Germain Rx and Jane Iredale skincare lines. Discounts will be announced on the day, and the event will feature numerous free giveaways.

Additionally, the Germain Dermatology staff will be performing live demos so attendees can get a closer look at specific procedures. Guests will be able to talk one-on-one with team members from Germain Dermatology’s Mount Pleasant and Summerville locations. For anyone who would like to find out more about how to get started with a treatment, this event is the perfect opportunity to have questions answered by industry experts.

Other Sparkle Party highlights include a meet-and-greet with special guests—Southern Charm’s Patricia Altschul and Michael—from 5 to 7 p.m., and a free golf cart ride for attendees so they don’t have to walk to and from their car.

The experienced, skin-focused professionals at Germain Dermatology strive to provide the highest level of quality at their state-of-the-art facilities in Mount Pleasant and Summerville. Their services include injectables , skin resurfacing treatments, skin rejuvenation procedures, noninvasive fat reduction, and lasers.

Space at the Sparkle Party is limited. Visit Germain Dermatology ’s Events page to learn more about the activities or to RSVP. Call the Charleston office at 843-881-4440, visit the practice, or go online to schedule a consultation .



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.