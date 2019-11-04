Modell’s Sporting Goods Picks Domo to Put Data to Work Across its 150 Retail Locations

Domo gives store managers and executives real-time insights on performance to make better decisions that drive the business forward

/EIN News/ -- SILICON SLOPES, Utah, Nov. 04, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Domo (Nasdaq: DOMO) announced today that Modell’s Sporting Goods, with more than 150 store locations in 9 states and the District of Columbia, has chosen Domo to transform the way it manages its business. With Domo, Modell’s is now providing all of its executives and store managers with real-time access to point-of-sale and eCommerce data from across the entire organization.



Before Domo, Modell’s had no timely way to understand how each store was performing, how that performance was trending, what inventory was aging or what products were taking off. The process for gathering this data was extremely time consuming as it required running reports on multiple systems and compiling the information into one report that was then shared with management and the corporate office. As a result, it wasn’t easy to stay ahead of the business and know where they needed to make changes or put more attention.

Headquartered in New York City, Modell’s is the country’s oldest family-run sporting goods retailer. Modell’s knew that updating the retailer’s data strategy was a much needed change to stay competitive in today’s challenging retail climate.

“We are constantly looking at how implementing new technology or enhancing existing systems can support our business goals,” said Vincent Damiano, Chief Technology Officer. “Domo is the perfect combination of a new technology that leverages our data from many sources and offers it to the users in a one- stop solution to empower our team to have near real-time information to help make better business decisions. Domo’s cloud-based computing capabilities eliminate the costly hardware expense that would be needed to produce the required reporting in a timely manner.”

Domo’s cloud platform, with more than 1,000 pre-built connectors and a mobile-first design, enables Modell’s to get the right data into the hands of its business users quickly, easily and securely. With Domo, data is automatically updated and always available right on the phone.

“Retail trends change swiftly, so knowing what’s happening in each store at any given moment is an important competitive advantage,” Damiano added. “Our store managers have more control over each day’s performance by knowing what’s selling and optimizing that inventory, while our executive team can understand more holistically the areas of the business doing well or that need attention.”

Josh James, Domo Founder and CEO, said, “In the fast-paced world of retail, you need to be looking forward, not backwards. By selecting Domo, Modell’s Information Technology team gives its executives the super power to look to the future. We’re proud to support Modell’s in driving more value from their existing systems and helping them quickly deliver value back to the business with data.”

To learn more about how Domo is helping organizations like Modell’s Sporting Goods transform their business with data, visit Domo’s customer page .

About Domo

Domo’s mission is to be the operating system for business, digitally connecting all your people, your data and your systems, empowering them to collaborate better, make better decisions and be more efficient, right from their phones. Domo works with many of the world’s leading and most progressive brands across multiple industries including retail, media and entertainment, manufacturing, finance and more. For more information about Domo (Nasdaq: DOMO), visit www.domo.com. You can also follow Domo on Twitter, Facebook and LinkedIn.

About Modell's Sporting Goods

Founded in 1889, Modell's Sporting Goods is the local family sporting goods destination that provides a convenient and compelling shopping experience for the athlete and fan in all of us. Modell's offers customers an assortment of top brands in sporting goods equipment, footwear, team apparel and active apparel for every level of play year round. The retailer operates over 150 stores located in New York, New Jersey, Pennsylvania, Connecticut, Massachusetts, New Hampshire, Delaware, Maryland, Virginia and Washington, DC. In addition, www.Modells.com is a diverse website which services customers all over the country, filling all of their needs regardless of their residence.

Domo is a registered trademark of Domo, Inc.

Contact

Domo, Inc.

PR@domo.com







EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.