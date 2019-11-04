FedNat to Participate in Investor Conferences in November

/EIN News/ -- SUNRISE, Fla., Nov. 04, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- FedNat Holding Company (NASDAQ: FNHC) (“FedNat” or the “Company”), an insurance holding company, today announced that senior management will participate in the JMP Securities Financial Services Conference and the Southwest IDEAS Investor Conference. Management will hold one-on-one meetings at the JMP conference and will present and hold one-on-one meetings at the IDEAS conference.



JMP Securities Financial Services Conference

When: Thursday, November 14, 2019

Where: New York City

FedNat Executives: Mike Braun, President and CEO, and Ronald Jordan, CFO

For more information on the JMP conference or to schedule a one-on-one meeting, please contact your JMP representative or reach out to IR@fednat.com .

Southwest IDEAS Investor Conference

When: Thursday, November 21, 2019, 2:40pm EST

Where: Dallas, TX

FedNat Executives: Ronald Jordan, CFO

A webcast of the presentation will be available through following this link , and also available in the investor relations section of the FedNat website. For more information on the IDEAS conference or to schedule a one-on-one meeting, please reach out to IR@fednat.com .

About the Company

FedNat is a super-regional insurance holding company that controls substantially all aspects of the insurance underwriting, distribution and claims processes through our subsidiaries and contractual relationships with independent agents and general agents. The Company, through our wholly owned subsidiaries, is authorized to underwrite, and/or place homeowners multi-peril, federal flood and other lines of insurance in Florida and other states. We market, distribute and service our own and third-party insurers’ products and other services through a network of independent and general agents.

Contacts

Michael H. Braun, CEO (954) 308-1322

Ronald Jordan, CFO (954) 308-1363

Bernard Kilkelly, Investor Relations (954) 308-1409,

or IR@fednat.com .



