BriteBee’s Response-Tracking Bot Brings Transparency to Customer Service by Showcasing Insurance Agency Response Time

The launch of the maintenance-free “Bee Responsive” bot caters to insurance professionals and aims to earn them more insurance conversions in the digital space.

We’re not just here to improve insurance agencies’ SEO, but also change the game for how agents and consumers talk to each other.” — Keagan Henson

OKLAHOMA CITY, OKLAHOMA, UNITED STATES, November 4, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Oklahoma City insurtech startup, BriteBee, is gaining traction with the release of the new “Bee Responsive” response tracking bot as the company continues to search for ways to innovate the independent insurance model. This new bot that is being offered at no cost to insurance agents remains consumer-centric, providing potential insurance shoppers the transparency to compare how quickly agents respond to customers via telephone. CEO and Co-Founder, Keagan Henson, says, “We’re not just here to improve insurance agencies’ SEO, but also change the game for how agents and consumers talk to each other.”This is where the “Bee Responsive” Response-Tracking Bot comes in.According to Insurance Journal, “insurance shoppers now consider timeliness to be the most important differentiator-–above efficiency, professionalism, and knowledge-–when purchasing insurance.” The “Bee Responsive” Bot™(patent pending in all countries)--a dynamically generated meter that measures how easily a prospective insurance customer can get an agency representative on the phone--is tackling this problem head-on by showcasing an animated GIF on insurance agency websites and email signatures.BriteBee’s allegiance and entire existence revolves around helping independent insurance agents overcome the problem of obscurity. “If you want to write that online shopper’s insurance policy, you need to be the first agent in communication with them,” says Henson.What is a Response-Tracker?In a 2018 article titled “60 Seconds Could be Costing You Thousands: Why Speed to Lead is Critical in Insurance Sales,” a source from life insurance company NoExam.com claims that certain studies show insurance agents are 400% more likely to make a sale if they follow up within five minutes of being contacted. Another source challenges that number, saying, “if you don't reach out to that person in the first 15 seconds, the probability of you getting them is extremely low.”In the digital age, having the ability to gather information quickly is paramount for consumers who are researching online. The BriteBee team is bringing what it knows about the user experience to light and encouraging agents to take action.The real question: “How does it work?” BriteBee will automatically call participating insurance agents on their main agency line once a week at a random date and time to maintain the integrity of the response tracker. Over a series of weeks, the bot will record how long it takes for an agency representative (or automated recording) to answer the phone and aggregate an average. This score is associated with the agents free profile on BriteBee.com, where agents can log in to their dashboard, copy a simple piece of code, and add the tracker to their website and/or email signature.This low-maintenance piece of technology is dynamically generates, meaning as BriteBee collects more data on the agency, the response tracker will factor in the new data and showcase real-time results. This allows information to stay current without required, repetitive action from the insurance agent.Insurance Agents Should be Showcasing Response TimeSocial proof, a term coined by Robert Cialdini in his 1984 book, Influence, is also known as informational social influence. It describes a psychological and social phenomenon wherein people copy the actions of others in an attempt to undertake behavior in a given situation.Backed by research, BriteBee believes that, by leveraging social proof, insurance agents have a higher probability of getting more calls to their agency. This level of transparency is the first of its kind in the insurance space, as well as an opportunity to build credibility among potential insurance customers.BriteBee’s new tool will finally provide tangible customer service data required to convert in-market consumers looking for instant gratification.Get Started for Free with BriteBeeAs the digital habits of consumers evolve, BriteBee encourages insurance agents to remain open-minded to new technologies and “think outside the box” of their typical insurance marketing efforts. BriteBee.com’s new comprehensive directory and online digital marketing platform is fighting for insurance agents to appear in highly competitive search queries through strategic SEO planning.Insurance agents who are looking to partner with BriteBee can learn more at BriteBee.com, or reach out directly to support via email at support@britebee.com.



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.