Leader Of Kenya Peace Center Receives International World Civility Award

Dr. Clyde Rivers Presents International World Civility Award To Brigadier Rashid A. Elmi Dr. Clyde Rivers Presents His Book When Histories Collied to Brigadier Rashid A. Elmi Dr. Clyde Rivers Tours Facility with Brigadier Rashid A. Elmi

Leader Of Kenya Peace Center Received the prestigious World Civility Award, for the work that is being done by the International Peace Support training centre

it's always a great privilege to find great leaders in Africa that are making a difference for the world. We have found one in Brigadier. Rashid A. Elmi, We are grateful for your contribution” — The global spokesman for World Civility Dr. Clyde Rivers

KAREN, KENYA, November 4, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- in Karen Kenya the Leader Of Kenya Peace Center Received the prestigious International World Civility Award , for the work that is being done by the International Peace Support training centre. The work is heroic in the respect that they are aiding several countries in the world to the process of peace. They have training programs on all levels, such as prevention, intervention and integration after conflict have taken place. This peace training centre has done so much good under the leadership of Brigadier. Rashid A. Elmi to bring a true understanding of how to make peace lasting and to take peace in the world. I have personally seen the excellence of the peace training centre in Karen, Kenya. It's truly a world class operation for civility. The global spokesman for World Civility Day and Founder of I Change Nations Dr. Clyde Rivers, was honored to present to Brigadier. Rashid A. Elmi the World Civility Ambassador award for his service and leadership to humanity. Brigadier. Rashid A. Elmi has entered in to the ranks of Former President Kenneth Kuanda of Zambia who was the first recipient of this award on the continent of Africa. Dr. Clyde Rivers, it's always a great privilege to find great leaders in Africa that are making a difference for the world. We have found one in Brigadier. Rashid A. Elmi. We are grateful for your contribution to World Peace.The kind words from Brigadier. Elmi, to his staff and leadership at the International Peace Support Training Centre. A special thanks to Col. Joyce Sitienei, Col. Haycall Maghanga, Lt Col. Hosborn Wasike, Lt Col. Hilary Kipkurui, WO2. Agnetta Rotich, Sgt. Josphat Kamau, Sgt. Michael Omoit and Sgt. Gideon Maingi for their leadership in the building of this institution. This work of global leadership in peace building has come from everyone of us and our staff. This is the first institution of this type in the world to have leadership receive this award. The world will follow your great pattern for peace.Dr. Rivers States “ That without peace there can be no development and without development there can be no peace. It requires this kind of leadership and organization to help facilitate the process.” I Change Nations is a Culture of Honor System, the organization is committed to bringing back the lost art of honor by building a Culture of Honor that recognizes individuals throughout the world who have exemplified extraordinary humanitarian efforts to effectively change nations. We honor people and organizations that believe every life is valuable and is created to bring a contribution to the world. ICN is the largest “building cultures of honor” network in the world.I Change Nations was founded by Dr. Clyde Rivers, Dr. Rivers is the acting Representative to the United Nations – New York for the Interfaith Peace-Building Initiative (IPI) and the United Nations Department of Public Information (DPI Dr. Rivers is the acting Ambassador and the Director of the North American Division of the Golden Rule InternationalDr. Clyde Rivers is the Spokesperson for the World Civility Day, Community Civility Counts Initiative, Dr. Rivers has been honored internationally and has received numerous awards. Recently Dr. Clyde Rivers, received his 2nd Presidential Award for 2019 at the United Nations Association of El Salvador in New York City, Dr. Rivers received the Presidential Award for his volunteer service to the citizens of the United States of America. In 2017 Dr. Rivers won the United States Presidential Life Achievement Award for over 4,000 hours of serving the nation and humanity Dr. Rivers is the recipient of the Danny K. Davis Peace Prize 2017, U.S. Congressman of Illinois. This annual Congressional Award given for excelling in his field and making a difference in people’s lives.In 2017 Dr. Rivers was given the Title of Don/Sir Dr. Clyde Rivers as he was Knighted into the original Kingdom of Guatemala, and the great city of La Antigua the first city established by the Spanish Monarchy. Knighted by Lord EDUARDO L. PRADO S. the Commodore De Santiago De Los Caballeros De La Antigua Guatemala Dr. Rivers is the recipient of an Honorable Mention for the American Civic Collaboration Award 2017 – Celebrating Partnerships that Strengthen America Dr. Clyde Rivers is the Honorary Ambassador at Large for the Republic of Burundi, as appointed by H.E. President Pierre Nkurunziza and Special Advisor to President Pierre Nkurunziza, President of Republic of Burundi Africa.Others that have received awards from I Change Nations include such leaders but not limited to President Yoweri Museveni, of Uganda – Honored for his great leadership in establishing and maintaining peace in his countryFirst Lady, Janet Museveni, of Uganda – Honored for the AIDS awareness policy ABC (Abstinence, Birth Control, and Contraception) an ever-present battle for the health of their peopleVice President of Kenya, Kalonzo Musyoka Honored for his efforts in the peace making process for Kenya, Sudan and Burundi.President Pierre Nkurunziza, of Republic of Burundi – Honored for his efforts to bring peace to a 12-year civil war between the two major tribes in his country. As well as First Lady Denise Nkurunziza, Republic of Burundi Honored for her efforts to bring a better life to the people of her country.Former President Olusegun Obasanjo, of Nigeria – Honored for the Anticorruption policies he implemented in Nigeria.First Lady Maria de Luz Guebuza, of Republic of Mozambique – Honored for her humanitarian efforts for the youth and women of her country as well as bringing AIDS awareness programs.Former President Wolde Giorgis, of Ethiopia – Honored for his efforts to build a better environment in his country.Dr. Vanda Pignato – Former 1st Lady of El Salvador, was honored for her tireless efforts in protecting for women’s rights in the Republic of El Salvador.Dr. Kenneth David Kaunda – Former President of Zambia, was honored for his life’s work to establish peace in Zambia and on the continent of Africa



