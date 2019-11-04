Rocktown Adventures Celebrates 5th Anniversary on November 9

Celebration open house includes fun giveaways and deals on outdoor gear and apparel

/EIN News/ -- Rockford, Illinois, Nov. 04, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- On Saturday, November 9, 2019 from 9 am until 4 pm, Rocktown Adventures will celebrate its 5th anniversary with a special open house celebration located at its storefront, 313 N. Madison Street in Rockford, IL 61107. Featured during this event will be a variety of sale items and special giveaways as well as a live remote broadcast by 95.3 The Bull.

In 2014, Rocktown Adventures opened with the goal to provide residents and visitors to the Stateline and Northern Illinois area quality and specialty outdoor brands as well as exciting opportunities to ignite people’s passion for adventure and outdoor recreation. During the last five years, Rocktown Adventures, along with its supporters and customers, has paddled, snowshoed, skied, camped, and hiked. The brand has highlighted local recreational assets and embraced new challenges in the Midwest.

“As part of our appreciation for our customers and community, we are holding this celebration has a special thank you for their dedicated support during the last five years,” said Kevin Version, General Manager. “We’re inviting everyone to come out and help us celebrate as well as get a head start on holiday shopping or even get a gift for yourself.”

Included in the celebration event are a variety of deals on premium outdoor gear and apparel as well as free giveaways, including:

Spend $100 or more and be entered into a drawing for a kayak. Winner’s choice between a Dagger Axis 10.5 or Perception Pro 12. Drawing will be on Facebook Live at 5:00 pm November 10.

20% off Oboz Hiking shoes and Osprey Packs.

25% off all Winter Lifestyle Apparel.

25% off PFDs, Paddle Clothing, and Paddle Gear.

50% off select Cross Country Ski Apparel.

$100 off any kayak, canoe, or SUP less than $1000, $200 off any over $100

Make a purchase, get a Rocktown Adventures Pint Glass. Good while supplies last.

Enter name/email in a drawing for 2 free kayak, XC Ski, or Snowshoe rentals. Five winners will be drawn on Facebook Live at 5:00 pm on November 10.

In addition, 95.3 The Bull will hold a remote broadcast at Rocktown from 12 pm until 2 pm, featuring music and ticket giveaways. The 5th anniversary open house kicks off Rocktown’s Pre-Season Winter Sale, which runs from November 9 – 17, 2019. For more information about this event and Rocktown, please visit www.rocktownadventures.com or call 815.636.9066.

About Rocktown Adventures

Rocktown Adventures is an independently-owned, specialty outdoor retailer located in Rockford, IL. The brand’s mission is to provide the Chicagoland, Northern Illinois, and Southern Wisconsin communities a variety of opportunities to engage in outdoor recreation and excite outdoor passion, inspiring people to take on new challenges while leading healthier lifestyles. Selling premium outdoor gear and apparel both in store and online as well as hosting outdoor trips and experiences throughout the year, Rocktown Adventure is the resource for adventure and outdoor recreation. Gear up, head out. Learn more at www.rocktownadventures.com.

Kevin Versino Rocktown Adventures 815-636-9066 kevin@rocktownadventures.com



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.