Greystone Arranges $30.3 Million Bridge Loan for Grubb Properties’ Class-A Office Repositioning in Charlotte, NC

/EIN News/ -- NEW YORK, Nov. 04, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Greystone, a leading national commercial real estate lending, investment and advisory firm, today announced the closing of a $30.3 million bridge loan made to an affiliate of Grubb Properties, Inc.



The loan is a 3.5-year, floating-rate bridge loan originated by Timbercreek Asset Management (U.S.) LLC to finance the recapitalization and lease-up of 1515 Montford Park, a newly-renovated 10-story, approximately 123,000 square foot Class-A office building located at 1515 Mockingbird Lane in Charlotte, North Carolina. In 2017, Grubb Properties embarked on an extensive floor-by-floor renovation, which included a revamp of every major building system that transformed the property into one of the premier Class-A office addresses in the Montford Park submarket. The property sits within a 10.7-acre campus that Grubb Properties has rezoned and is redeveloping to also include an existing office building at 4601 Park Road and over 500-multifamily units.

Greystone Capital Advisors, headed by President Drew Fletcher, served as exclusive advisor on behalf of Grubb Properties. Executive Managing Director Paul Fried, Vice President Matthew Hirsch, Senior Associate Steven Deck, and Analyst Cassandra Connolly led the Greystone Capital Advisors team on the transaction.

“Grubb Properties is a top owner-developer in the Southeast whose vision and ability to execute on complex developments and investments is unparalleled,” said Mr. Fletcher. “1515 Montford Park and the surrounding campus development speak to Grubb Properties’ creativity and ability to create new nodes of urban activity. Grubb Properties is an important client of Greystone’s and we appreciated the chance to have represented the firm again on such an exciting opportunity.”

“Grubb Properties is happy to have again worked with Greystone Capital Advisors and to have started a new relationship with Timbercreek on this transaction,” said Henry Lomax, Chief Financial Officer of Grubb Properties. “Timbercreek shares our vision for this project and the loan has provided important capital to complete our business plan. It is the first of many transactions we expect to complete with Timbercreek.”

“Timbercreek is excited to have been able to work with Grubb Properties and Greystone on the 1515 Montford transaction,” said Patrick Maroney, Executive Director at Timbercreek. “Grubb Properties has completed the heavy lift and with the remaining vacancy concentrated on the upper floors, we look forward to seeing the asset through lease-up and stabilization. Charlotte continues to show strong signs of growth and investor liquidity and remains a target market for the US Debt fund.”

About Greystone

Greystone is a national commercial real estate lending, investment and advisory company with an established reputation as a leader in multifamily and healthcare finance. Its range of services includes commercial lending across a variety of platforms such as Fannie Mae, Freddie Mac, CMBS, FHA, USDA, bridge, and mezzanine. Loans are offered through Greystone Servicing Company LLC, Greystone Funding Company LLC, and/or other Greystone affiliates. Greystone Capital Advisors is a full-service real estate capital intermediary and advisory team that services a select group of the most prominent real estate owners and developers in New York City and across the U.S. For more information, visit www.greyco.com .

About Grubb Properties, Inc.

Grubb Properties, founded in 1963, creates exceptional real estate environments and provides premier customer service for our residents and tenants through the repositioning of office buildings and the development of multifamily communities under our nationally registered Link Apartments® brand. Our fully integrated management team identifies strategies that create long-term value for our clients. Grubb Properties’ growth is primarily funded through real estate investment funds with long-term horizons. People who care. Places that matter. For more information, visit www.grubbproperties.com .

About Timbercreek Asset Management

Founded in 1999, Timbercreek, together with its affiliates, is an active investor, owner and manager of global real estate and related assets focused on delivering sustainable and growing returns to our investors. Timbercreek has earned a reputation for providing conservatively managed, risk-averse investment opportunities for both retail and institutional investors across three key strategies: investing directly in real estate, investing in mortgages and other debt secured by real estate and investing globally in publicly-traded companies that own investment-grade real estate. With global perspective and on-the-ground local expertise, Timbercreek employs more than 600 individuals at its head office in Toronto and across its 19 offices in Canada, the United States, Europe and Hong Kong. For more information, visit www.timbercreek.com .

PRESS CONTACT:

Karen Marotta

Greystone

(212) 896-9149

Karen.Marotta@Greyco.com



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.