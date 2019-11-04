BitFrontier Capital Holdings, Inc. (OTC: BFCH) Takes Delivery of Its First Bulk Order of Crypto Miners

/EIN News/ -- Fredericksburg, VA, Nov. 04, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NEWMEDIAWIRE -- BitFrontier Capital Holdings, Inc. (OTC: BFCH) is excited to announce that the Company has taken delivery of its first bulk order of Crypto Miners. Timing of the delivery couldn’t have come at a better time as completion of wiring of our first facility is now nearing completion.



BitFrontier Capital Holdings CEO, Spencer Payne, stated, “This process has been long and strenuous but we’re finally almost ready to start mining. In the interest of protecting our dedicated shareholders, management has and will continue to complete any tasks we can in house in order reduce costs and refrain from diluting our share structure. While this isn’t the easiest or quickest way to get things accomplished, we do believe it will be extremely beneficial in the long term.”

Management is also currently exploring opportunities that we believe will bring more visibility to BitFrontier with the intention to grow our mining operations at a rapid pace. Updates will continue to be posted on our twitter account at https://twitter.com/BitFrontierInc

About BitFrontier Capital Holdings, Inc.

BitFrontier Capital Holdings business plan is to concentrate on cryptocurrency related investments and development opportunities through cryptocurrency mining, investments in private and/or public entities, joint ventures and acquisitions of blockchain related companies. BitFrontier Capital Holdings has two wholly owned operating subsidiaries, BitFrontier Capital Investments, Inc. and BitFrontier Technologies, Inc. Through the Company's wholly owned subsidiary, BitFrontier Technologies, Inc., the Company plans to build a warehouse specifically designed for hosting cryptocurrency mining equipment. Cryptocurrency mining (e.g. bitcoin mining) entails running ASIC (application-specific integrated circuit) servers or other specialized servers which solve a set of prescribed complex mathematical calculations in order to add a block to a blockchain and thereby confirm digital asset transactions. A party which is successful in adding a block to the blockchain is awarded a fixed number of digital assets in return.

NOTES ABOUT FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

Except for any historical information contained herein, the matters discussed in this press release contain forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties, including those described in the Company's reports and filings at https://www.otcmarkets.com/

Certain statements contained in this release that are not historical facts constitute forward-looking statements, within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, and are intended to be covered by the safe harbors created by that Act. Reliance should not be placed on forward-looking statements because they involve unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors, which may cause actual results, performance or achievements to differ materially from those expressed or implied. Forward-looking statements may be identified by words such as estimates, anticipates, projects, plans, expects, intends, believes, should and similar expressions and by the context in which they are used. Such statements are based upon current expectations of the Company and speak only as of the date made.

BitFrontier Capital Holdings Investor Relations

540-736-3069

IR@bitfrontiercapitalholdings.com



