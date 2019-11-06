Join the Mitzvah Club Launches 1800 Travel Savings Reward for Purposeful Trips

Share With Family and Friends in LA and The Bay Share With Family and Friends in LA and The Bay We're a Fun Purpose Driven Staffing Agency Helping Companies Find The Best Talent, Representing Talented Professionals, and Generating Proceeds to Do Good www.RecruitingforGood.com

Recruiting for Good is sponsoring Join the Mitzvah Club by rewarding referrals with savings for purposeful travel including: 2021 BJE Adult March Of The Living.

Join The Mitzvah Club to Save Money and See the World for Good” — Carlos Cymerman, Fun Advocate+Founder, Recruiting for Good

SANTA MONICA, CA, UNITED STATES, November 6, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- Recruiting for Good (R4G), a staffing agency generating proceeds to help fund Kids causes and rewarding referrals with fun all year long; is sponsoring ' Join The Mitzvah Club ' a high purpose service helping families save money on meaningful life experiences. Participate to enjoy $1800 travel savings reward and see the world for good.According to Recruiting for Good Founder, Carlos Cymerman, "Want to See the World for Good? Join the Mitzvah Club, we help families save money on meaningful trips that matter to you. We love to reward savings for trips to Israel starting in 2020 and 2021 BJE Adult March Of The Living."How to Join the Mitzvah Club1. Email Jen(at)RecruitingforGood(dot)com to see how you can qualify to earn saving rewards.2. Every referral that leads to a successful placement; earns a $1800 travel savings reward.3. Monies are paid directly to tour company, travel agency, or BJE organizing trip.Carlos Cymerman adds, "We love to serve like-minded families and professionals who role model positive values for their children and the community. I created Join The Mitzvah Club; to honor my mom who taught me how to be a mensch in the world."AboutRecruiting for Good is a fun purpose driven staffing company in Santa Monica, finding talented professionals great jobs they love, since 1998. Companies retain us to find them the best talent in Accounting/Finance, Engineering, and Information Technology, Marketing, and Sales. We represent talented professionals who love to find jobs where they use their talent for good. And generate proceeds for Kid causes and purposeful experiences that transform people's lives www.RecruitingforGood.com Join The Mitzvah Club is a high purpose, personal, and confidential service to help parents and families committed to instilling positive values. R4G carefully selects and invites families to participate and collaborate to help save money for Meaningful Travel (Trips to Israel, 2021 BJE Adult March Of The Living), Part-time religious school (Sunday Hebrew School), and Summer Camp. To learn more visit www.JoinTheMitzvahClub.com 2021 BJE Adult March Of The Living; The journey in Poland (April 7-14, 2021) will begin in Krakow after Passover. The Israel portion of the trip, for those wishing to participate, will be from April 14-18, 2021. Tailored to adults, this transformative experience features an enriched itinerary and 5-star accommodations. Survivors will join us for portions of the Poland trip and we will join LA teens in the cornerstone events of the International March of the Living – the “March” from Auschwitz to Birkenau on Holocaust Remembrance Day and the March in Jerusalem on Israeli Independence Day.To learn more visit www.bjela.org/2021AdultMOTL



