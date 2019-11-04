Ambassador of Belarus Sergei Terentiev pays a working visit to the Republic of the Sudan

On 3 November 2019 in the framework of the working visit to Khartoum, Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of the Republic of Belarus to Egypt and Sudan Sergei Terentiev met with the Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of the Sudan Asmaa Mohamed Abdallah.

During the meeting, Ambassador handed over to the Sudanese Foreign Minister the copies of his credentials. The Sides discussed the full range of issues of the bilateral cooperation in the political, trade, economic, humanitarian and other fields, as well as certain issues of the regional and international agenda. During the negotiations, the Sides confirmed a high level of Belarusian-Sudanese cooperation and readiness to expand it.

Sergei Terentiev also held a meeting with the Minister of Energy and Minerals of Sudan Adil Ali Ibrahim, during which the Sides discussed issues of the Belarusian-Sudanese cooperation in the trade and economic sphere, the work of the Belarusian-Sudanese Joint Commission for Cooperation and holding the next meeting of the Commission, as well as the implementation of the certain joint projects including in the field of mining.

During the negotiations with the Minister of Agriculture and Natural Resources of Sudan, Issa Osman Sharif, the Sides discussed the issues of expanding bilateral cooperation in the agricultural sector, as well as prospects for the implementation of joint agricultural projects.



