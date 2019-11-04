United Health Products to Host Corporate Update Call

/EIN News/ -- HENDERSON, Nev., Nov. 04, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- United Health Products, Inc. (OTC: UEEC) will host a corporate update conference call on Thursday, November 7, 2019 at 11:00 am Eastern Time. Douglas Beplate, CEO, and Louis Schiliro, COO, will give the update. There will be no Q&A. To listen to the discussion:



Participant Instructions

Call your Dial-In Number: (712) 451-0011 Enter your Access Code: 291859

About United Health Products Inc.

United Health Products develops technology, manufactures and markets patented hemostatic products for the healthcare and wound care sectors. The product, HemoStyp, is derived from oxidized regenerated cellulose. HemoStyp is an all-natural product designed to control bleeding. UHP is focused on identifying new markets and applications for its products and expanding its current markets.

For more on United Health Products, Inc., visit: www.unitedhealthproductsinc.com

Safe Harbor Statement

Safe Harbor Statement under the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995: This news release may contain forward-looking information within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, including statements that include the words "believes," "expects," "anticipates" or similar expressions. Such forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause the actual results, performance or achievements of the Company to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements.

Company Contact:

United Health Products Inc.

877-358-3444 IR Contact:

PAN Consultants LTD

212-344-6464





