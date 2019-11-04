Horizon Media Study Finds Northeasterners Most In Favor of Paying College Athletes

/EIN News/ -- NEW YORK, Nov. 04, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Horizon Media, the world’s largest independent media agency, today announced findings of its ongoing Finger On The pulse poll examining the public debate on whether college athletes should be paid. The study finds a polarizing debate largely split along the expected lines of age and gender, but perhaps most interesting was that the debate has clear differences by geographical regions.



The Horizon study was launched in the wake of California passing a law that will allow college athletes to be paid for sponsorships, in conflict with current NCAA rules. The majority of people polled (38%) say no state/school should have this law, including California. However, this is a highly polarizing topic, with another 33% of people saying the opposite, that every state should have the law.

Taking a micro approach to the issue, 15% of people polled feel that rather than at the state level, each school should get to decide their own rules, with 14% saying this should be decided on a state by state basis.

The research found clear differences by age, with people 65+ driving the charge against this being legal or widespread. Almost half of 65+ (49%) say no state should allow college athletes to be compensated financially, including California, a percentage of respondents over 2x higher than those who are aged 18-34 (21%). Those 65+ are also over significantly less likely than younger people to say every state should have this law (21% of 65+ versus 35% of 18-64).

In contrast, younger people are almost twice as likely to say that they’re in favor allowing the schools to determine their own policies on paying student athletes. 25% of people 18-34 say rather than at the state level, each school should get to decide, compared to 12% of those 35-64 and 15% of people 65+.

Perhaps of greatest interest was the role geography played in the results. People in the Northeast are most in favor of allowing student athletes to be paid. 42% of people in the Northeast say every state should have this law, compared to 32% in the West, 30% in the South .and 29% in the Midwest.

Rounding out the findings, men are more in favor overall, while women drive interest in allowing the schools to decided. 38% men say every state should have this law versus 28% women, and 18% of women say rather than at the state level, each school should get to decide, versus 12% of men.

The study is part of Horizon Media’s weekly Finger On The Pulse poll that continuously tracks and polls how news and cultural events can shape or shift people’s thinking and behavior. Horizon also fields custom poll research for journalists and publishers across a variety of topics to make their stories and content more informed by the most recent and relevant consumer opinion data.

