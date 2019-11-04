Horizon Media Study Finds Big Brother Bosses Not a Major Concern

Horizon Study Tracks Employee Activity and Privacy Expectations at Work and in Society

/EIN News/ -- NEW YORK, Nov. 04, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Horizon Media, the world’s largest independent media agency, today announced findings of its Finger On The pulse poll tracking employee activity and privacy expectations at work and in society. The findings show that although we have become comfortable with being monitored in the digital age, at work most people still draw some boundaries of unacceptable behavior.



From Outback Steakhouse to Panera to Amazon, multiple companies have been in the news for their efforts to monitor and restrict their employees’ activities while on the job. Horizon’s study found that over half of people (55%) take the company’s side when it comes to monitoring employees. 13% of respondents say my company has the right to monitor everything I do while I’m at work, while 42% say I’m fine with my company monitoring my email and phone calls when I’m using company devices, but anything beyond that is too much. Siding with the employee, just 12% say I’m entitled to complete privacy even when I’m at work.

On the other side of the group, 45% of people lean more towards the employee’s rights: 33% say I somewhat side with the employee but I should be able to expect some privacy at work, 12% say I completely side with the employee and I’m entitled to complete privacy even when I’m at work.

The level of comfort with personal privacy at work is highest among those currently employed and they are over 2x more supportive of the company’s rights than those who are not working at a company (e.g. self-employed, retired, homemaker, never worked). 16% say I completely side with the company to monitor everything I do while I’m at work, versus 7% not employed by a company.

The study is part of Horizon Media’s weekly Finger On The Pulse poll that continuously tracks and polls how news and cultural events can shape or shift people’s thinking and behavior. Horizon also fields custom poll research for journalists and publishers across a variety of topics to make their stories and content more informed by the most recent and relevant consumer opinion data.

