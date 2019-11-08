First of Its Kind Live Streaming Educational Summit Held in New York

Geoffrey Colon, Head of Brand Studio Microsoft Advertising Delivers Keynote Address at StreamGeeks Summit in NY

We aren't really live streaming as much as we are living in public. Everything is public now, so we need to make sure we understand more of all of this and where we are going.” — Geoffrey Colon

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, November 8, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- Geoffrey Colon of Microsoft delivered the keynote address for today's inaugural StreamGeeks Summit at the Dream Downtown Hotel in New York City. The day featured workshops and panels designed to educate amateurs and professionals about the benefits of live streaming, its implications on business, education, culture and sports.Colon, the Head of Brand Studio Microsoft Advertising and author of “Disruptive Marketing," said: "We aren't really live streaming as much as we are living in public. Everything is public now, so we need to make sure we understand more of all of this and where we are going."Colon touched upon the history of the broadcast media and spoke about the rapid growth of social media's popularity. He spoke about what he calls the "Conjoint Effect," where "people, brands, celebrities and content creators are all converging at the same time.""Live streaming drops that filtered shield we have," Colon said.The StreamGeeks Summit was founded and organized by Paul Richards, Tess Protesto and producer Michael Luttermoser. The day's theme was: "If you can dream it, you can stream it.""Today truly represented the power of collaboration, with industry leaders providing real-life tools and inspiration for attendees who are seeking to broaden their industry knowledge of video production and live streaming," said Richards. Richards said he looks forward to making this an annual event.A panelist discussion moderated by Claudia Barbiero of LiveU focused on the benefits of using Facebook's live platform. "We are all content creators," said Barbiero. Panelist Aubrey Russell with LiveX, the company that live streams the New Year's Eve Times Square ball drop as well as the Democratic National Convention, said she's excited to see how political candidates will use social media and its effects on the country.Other panels covered business opportunities created by live streaming, marketing and monetization and the emergence of esports.StreamGeeks Summit sponsors included the following businesses and organizations:AWSPTZOpticsBroadfield DistributionLiveULiveXNewtekRolandStarin MarketingStreamGearTelestreamProduction Hub (media partner)WolfvisionFor a complete list of speakers and workshop titles, go to https://www.streamgeeks.us/summit/ The StreamGeeks is a group of video production experts dedicated to helping businesses discover the power of live streaming. The StreamGeeks has an impressive following and a tight-knit online community which they serve through consultations and live shows that continue to inspire, motivate and inform business owners who refuse to settle for mediocrity.



