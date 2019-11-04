The FDA has identified this as a Class I recall, the most serious type of recall. Use of these devices may cause serious injuries or death

Recalled Product Philips Medical System (Cleveland) Forte Gamma Camera System Forte (882020) Forte Jetstream (882290) Forte Jetstream upgrade (882291) Forte Jetstream AZ (882320) Forte Jetstream AZ upgrade (882321) Diamond Select Forte (889456) Diamond Select Forte JETStream (889471)

Manufacturing Dates: January 1, 1998 to December 31, 2008

Distribution Dates: January 1, 1998 to December 31, 2008

Devices Recalled in the U.S.: 852

Date Initiated by Firm: September 19, 2019

Device Use

The Philips Medical System Forte Gamma Camera System is used by health care providers to view images of structures or functions inside the body of patients to diagnose, plan treatment for, and evaluate many conditions. Before the test, a patient receives a contrast agent that is used as part of the imaging exam.

Reason for Recall

Philips Medical System is recalling the Forte Gamma Camera System due to the potential for the detector (660 pounds) to become detached from the device without warning which could result in a serious injury, such as in crushing or trapping the patient, or death. Philips Medical System received one customer complaint. No serious injuries or deaths were reported.

Who May be Affected

Patients undergoing imaging procedures using the Forte Gamma Camera System

Health care providers using the Forte Gamma Camera System

What to Do

On September 19, 2019 Philips Medical System sent a letter to customers who purchased the affected systems and provided instructions. Health care facilities, distributors, and other customers must:

Discontinue use of the Forte Gamma Camera System until further notice

Maintain the letter with the Forte Gamma Camera System until a correction is made to the system

Complete the Customer Response Form and email it to CTNM.QARA@Philips.com

Contact Information

Customers who have questions or need additional information or support regarding this recall should contact their local Philips representative in the Customer Care Solutions Center at 1-800-722-9377.

Additional Resources:

Medical Device Recall Database Entry

How do I report a problem?

Health care professionals and consumers may report adverse reactions or quality problems they experienced using these devices to MedWatch: The FDA Safety Information and Adverse Event Reporting Program either online, by regular mail or by FAX.