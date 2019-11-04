R4G Launches Rewarding Foodies Gift Cards for LA's Best Food Truck Events

Share with Your Family and Friends...How Do We Improve the Quality of Life... We're a Fun Purpose Driven Staffing Agency Helping Companies Find The Best Talent, Representing Talented Professionals, and Generating Proceeds to Do Good www.RecruitingforGood.com Refer Your Tech Friends to R4G for Jobs + Enjoy Foodie Rewards

Recruiting for Good is helping fund Kid Causes in LA, and will reward referrals with gift cards to enjoy gourmet food at 1st Friday event on Abbot Kinney.

We're Rewarding Foodies who help us make a difference; gift cards to enjoy L.A.'s Best Food Trucks on 1st Friday for Good” — Carlos Cymerman, Fun Advocate+Founder, Recruiting for Good, Rewarding LA

SANTA MONICA, CA, UNITED STATES, November 4, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- Recruiting for Good (R4G) is a staffing agency generating proceeds to help fund Kid causes (and school programs); and rewarding referrals with fun all year long. Participate by making referrals to enjoy ' Rewarding Foodies ' (gift cards) to LA's Best Food Truck events. R4G is rewarding $1,000 gift cards to enjoy and share the experience with friends; 1st Friday for Good (Food Truck Events in LA, starting with Abbot Kinney in Venice).According to Recruiting for Good Founder, Carlos Cymerman, "We're making a difference fun and rewarding for people who love both. Now you can use your social network to make referrals that help us generate proceeds thru recruiting (to fund kid causes); and enjoy LA's Best Food."How to Earn Rewarding Foodies Goodies1. Email Jen(at)RecruitingforGood(dot)com to see how to participate.2. Every referral that leads to a successful placement; earns a $1,000 gift card to 1st Friday for Good (L.A.'s Best Food Truck Events).3. Every referral that leads to a successful placement; R4G donates $1,000 to help fund a kid cause (Teach Kids Meditation, or Sunday School Scholarships).Carlos Cymerman adds, "We launched Rewarding LA to improve the quality life and make a difference too! Participate today and share your rewards with family, and friends. We're grateful for your participation, and hope you enjoy our fun foodie goodies too."AboutRecruiting for Good is a fun purpose driven staffing company in Santa Monica, finding talented professionals great jobs they love, since 1998. Companies retain us to find them the best talent in Accounting/Finance, Engineering, and Information Technology, Marketing, and Sales. We represent talented professionals who love to find jobs where they use their talent for good. And generate proceeds for Kid causes and purposeful experiences that transform people's lives www.RecruitingforGood.com Recruiting for Good (R4G) is sponsoring Rewarding LA to help fund kid causes and improve the quality of life. Participate to enjoy L.A.'s Best Fun Food Rewards Visit www.RewardingLA.com 1st Friday for Good is a reward for people who participate in staffing agency, Recruiting for Good to help fund kid causes. People earn gift card rewards to enjoy and share the Best Food Truck events happening in LA (first event being rewarded is on Abbot Kinney in Venice, adding more locations soon). www.1stFridayforGood.com Recruiting for Good is helping fund cause 'Meditation for Kids,' with a fun mission to teach kids peace of mind and improve their lives. Recruiting for Good will generate proceeds from placements...launching in 2020.. To learn more visit www.RewardingMeditation.com



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.