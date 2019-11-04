Myanmar Circuit Breaker Market by Voltage, Type, Application & Region - Forecast to 2025
- This report comprehensively covers the market by voltage, type, applications, and regions.
- The report provides an unbiased and detailed analysis of the on-going trends, opportunities/high growth areas, market drivers which would help the stakeholders to device and align their market strategies according to the current and future market dynamics.
The Myanmar Circuit Breaker Market is Projected to Grow at a CAGR of 8.2% During 2019-2025
Several growth opportunities in the residential vertical such as upcoming projects in Yangon on account of rising population in Myanmar are anticipated to drive the demand for electrical components such as circuit breakers over the coming years. Additionally, a growing number of industries and development of special economic zones across the country would further fuel the demand for medium and high voltage circuit breakers.
The government of Myanmar continues to focus on improving the ease of doing business in the country and attracting more foreign investment. Oil and gas, power and transportation sectors of Myanmar have been some of the key beneficiaries of this investment over the past few years. With FDI expected to increase even further, several other sectors, such as real estate, manufacturing, and tourism, are anticipated to strengthen over the coming years, thereby generating more demand for circuit breakers in the Myanmar market.
Due to their wide applicability across the residential and commercial sectors, low voltage circuit breakers dominate the overall circuit-breaker market with the largest market revenue share. Presently, gas circuit-breakers are more widely used in the medium and high voltage categories while vacuum circuit breakers are expected to gain pie in overall Myanmar circuit breaker market share over the coming years.
Key Highlights of the Report
- Market Size and Market Forecast, until 2025
- Historical Data of Myanmar Circuit Breaker Market Revenues, By Voltage, 2015-2018
- Market Size & Forecast of Myanmar Circuit Breaker Market Revenues, By Voltage until 2025
- Historical Data of Myanmar Circuit Breaker Market Revenues, By Type, 2015-2018
- Market Size & Forecast of Myanmar Circuit Breaker Market Revenues, By Type until 2025
- Historical Data of Myanmar Circuit Breaker Market Revenues, By Application, 2015-2018
- Market Size & Forecast of Myanmar Circuit Breaker Market Revenues, By Application until 2025
- Historical Data of Myanmar Circuit Breaker Market Revenues, By Regions, 2015- 2018
- Market Size & Forecast of Myanmar Circuit Breaker Market Revenues, By Regions until 2025
- Myanmar Circuit Breaker Market Trends
- Market Drivers and Restraints
- Market Opportunity Assessment
- Market Share, By Players
- Market Overview on Competitive Benchmarking, By Voltage
- Company Profiles
- Strategic Recommendations
The report provides a detailed analysis of the following market segments:
By Voltage
- Low Voltage Circuit Breaker (< 1.1 kV)
- Medium Voltage Circuit Breaker (1.1 kV - 36 kV)
- High Voltage Circuit Breaker (> 36 kV)
By Type
- Low Voltage Circuit Breaker
- MCB
- MCCB
- ACB
- Others (RCB, ELCB)
- Medium Voltage Circuit Breaker
- Gas Circuit-Breaker
- Vacuum Circuit-Breaker
- High Voltage Circuit Breaker
- Gas Circuit-Breaker
- Others (Oil, Hybrid)
By Applications
- Residential
- Commercial
- Industrial
- Power Utilities
- Others (Transport, Government, etc)
By Regions
- Northern
- Southern
Companies Profiled
- ABB Ltd.
- Fuji Electric Co. Ltd.
- Khin Maung Nyunt Manufacturing Co. Ltd.
- Legrand S.A.
- Mitsubishi Electric Corporation
- Schneider Electric SE
- Siemens AG.
- Super Mega Engineering Co. Ltd.
