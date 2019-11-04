Shareholder Investigation Alert: Halper Sadeh LLP Investigates Whether the Sale of These Companies is Fair to Shareholders – PEGI, IBKC, WMGI, AXE

/EIN News/ -- NEW YORK, Nov. 04, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Halper Sadeh LLP, a global investor rights law firm, announces it is investigating the following companies:



Pattern Energy Group Inc. (NASDAQ: PEGI)

The investigation concerns whether Pattern Energy and its board of directors violated U.S. securities laws and/or breached their fiduciary duties to shareholders in connection with the proposed sale of Pattern Energy to the Canada Pension Plan Investment Board for $26.75 per share. If you are a Pattern Energy shareholder and would like to learn more about your legal rights and options, please visit: https://halpersadeh.com/actions/pattern-energy-group-inc-pegi-stock-merger-canada-pension-plan/ .

IBERIABANK Corporation (NASDAQ: IBKC)

The investigation concerns whether IBERIABANK and its board of directors violated the federal securities laws and/or breached their fiduciary duties to shareholders in connection with the proposed merger between IBERIABANK and First Horizon National Corp. Under the terms of the merger agreement, IBERIABANK shareholders will receive 4.584 shares of First Horizon for each IBERIABANK share they own. If you are an IBERIABANK shareholder and would like to learn more about your legal rights and options, please visit: https://halpersadeh.com/actions/iberiabank-corporation-ibkc-first-horizon-stock-merger/ .

Wright Medical Group N.V. (NASDAQ: WMGI)

The investigation concerns whether Wright Medical and its board of directors violated the federal securities laws and/or breached their fiduciary duties to shareholders in connection with the proposed sale of Wright Medical to Stryker Corporation for $30.75 per share. If you are a Wright Medical shareholder and would like to learn more about your legal rights and options, please visit: https://halpersadeh.com/actions/wright-medical-group-nv-stock-merger-stryker-corporation/ .

Anixter International Inc. (NYSE: AXE)

The investigation concerns whether Anixter and its board of directors violated the federal securities laws and/or breached their fiduciary duties to shareholders in connection with the proposed sale of Anixter to an affiliate of Clayton, Dubilier & Rice for $81.00 per share. If you are an Anixter shareholder and would like to learn more about your legal rights and options, please visit: https://halpersadeh.com/actions/anixter-international-inc-axe-stock-merger-clayton-dubilier/ .

On behalf of shareholders of these companies, Halper Sadeh LLP may seek increased consideration, additional disclosures and information concerning the proposed transaction, or other relief and benefits.

Shareholders are encouraged to contact the firm free of charge to discuss their legal rights and options. Please call Daniel Sadeh or Zachary Halper at (212) 763-0060 or email sadeh@halpersadeh.com or zhalper@halpersadeh.com .

Halper Sadeh LLP represents investors all over the world who have fallen victim to securities fraud and corporate misconduct. Our attorneys have been instrumental in implementing corporate reforms and recovering millions of dollars on behalf of defrauded investors.

Attorney Advertising. Prior results do not guarantee a similar outcome.

Contact Information:

Halper Sadeh LLP

Daniel Sadeh, Esq.

Zachary Halper, Esq.

(212) 763-0060

sadeh@halpersadeh.com

zhalper@halpersadeh.com

https://www.halpersadeh.com



