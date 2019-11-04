EQUITY ALERT: Levi & Korsinsky, LLP Notifies Investors of an Investigation Involving Possible Securities Fraud Violations by Certain Officers and Directors of Quad/Graphics, Inc. Limited

/EIN News/ -- NEW YORK, Nov. 04, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Levi & Korsinsky reminds investors that it has commenced an investigation of Quad/Graphics, Inc. (“Quad/Graphics” or “the Company”) (NYSE: QUAD) concerning possible violations of federal securities laws.



On October 29, 2019, Quad/Graphics revealed, in connection with reporting its third quarter 2019 financial results, that the Company had cut its dividend in half to $0.15 per share. Quad/Graphics also announced plans to divest its book business and updated its guidance to reflect the divestiture of its book business that the Company said generates $200 million in annual sales. Quad/Graphics' net sales guidance for 2019 was thus reduced to "approximately $3.9 billion" from the previous range of "$4.05 billion to $4.25 billion."

Following this news, Quad/Graphics' shares plummeted by approximately 57%. To obtain additional information, go to:

