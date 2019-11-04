Freda Lam Zietlow, CFA Joins Fiduciary Trust as Senior Portfolio Manager and Managing Director in Northern California, a Region Where Firm Continues to Grow

/EIN News/ -- SAN MATEO, Calif., Nov. 04, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Fiduciary Trust Company International, a global wealth manager and wholly-owned subsidiary of Franklin Templeton, announces that Freda Lam Zietlow, CFA has joined the firm in Northern California as senior portfolio manager and managing director. She will focus on serving clients in Fiduciary Trust’s San Mateo office as well as the firm’s new office in San Francisco, located at 201 Mission Street in the city’s financial district. Ms. Zietlow brings more than 20 years of experience in private wealth and institutional investment management to her new role at Fiduciary Trust.



“Freda has accumulated wide-ranging expertise across portfolio management, public and private securities, and cross-border wealth strategies, and she is a welcome addition to our growing team in this region,” said Suzanne E. Kline, Fiduciary Trust Company International’s regional managing director for Northern California. “Her experience working closely with ultra-high-net-worth and high-net-worth individuals and families in Northern California and internationally, and helping them identify approaches for reaching their long-term financial goals, will be invaluable as we continue to expand our regional presence and capabilities.”

Prior to joining Fiduciary Trust, Ms. Zietlow was founder and managing principal of Peridot Capital Partners LLC, an independent registered investment advisor which provided ultra-high-net-worth and high-net-worth clients with customized and comprehensive investment management and financial planning services. She previously served as portfolio and wealth management director at Bingham Osborn & Scarborough LLC, where she counseled UHNW and HNW clients on estate planning, tax, wealth transfer, charitable giving, and other planning matters. Ms. Zietlow also developed, built, and managed globally diversified and multi-asset class portfolios for clients, and served on Bingham Osborn & Scarborough’s investment committee.

Earlier in her career, Ms. Zietlow was vice president of Fremont Realty Capital, which is part of the Bechtel family office, from 2003 to 2009. During her tenure, she underwrote and negotiated opportunistic private real estate equity and debt investments, and served on the management committees of portfolio companies and joint ventures. Currently, Ms. Zietlow serves as chair of Bank of the Orient’s asset and liability committee, and is a member of the bank’s loan committee. She is also chair of the Give2Asia nonprofit organization’s investment committee.

Ms. Zietlow’s arrival at Fiduciary Trust, and the opening of the firm’s new office in San Francisco, are the latest milestones in the firm’s ongoing expansion in Northern California. In June 2019, Fiduciary Trust welcomed Christine Brown as trust counsel and managing director dedicated to serving clients in the region with fiduciary and wealth planning advice. That same month, Bryan D. Kirk, who joined Fiduciary Trust as a San Mateo-based trust counsel and managing director in June 2015, was named the firm’s director of financial and estate planning. Last year, Ms. Kline, who has more than 30 years of experience in investment and wealth management, joined Fiduciary Trust as regional managing director for Northern California, including the San Francisco Bay Area and Silicon Valley. Fiduciary Trust’s parent company, Franklin Templeton, has been providing advice and investment solutions to meet client needs from its Northern California headquarters since 1973, and has supported the region through many community initiatives, including its own employee volunteer program, Involved.

“Fiduciary Trust is well-known and respected in our industry for its capabilities to effectively manage multi-generational and multi-national family relationships,” said Ms. Zietlow. “I am excited to partner with ultra-high-net-worth and high-net-worth families to customize sophisticated planning strategies and solutions, so they can protect and grow their wealth across generations.”

Ms. Zietlow earned her MBA in finance from The Wharton School at the University of Pennsylvania and received her master of science in real estate from Columbia University. She graduated with high honors from the University of California-Berkeley with a bachelor of arts in architecture. Ms. Zietlow is multilingual, possessing fluency in English and German as well as Cantonese and Mandarin Chinese.

Fiduciary Trust Company International, a global wealth management firm, has served individuals, families, endowments and foundations since 1931. With over $75 billion in assets under administration and management as of September 30, 2019, the firm specializes in strategic wealth planning, investment management and trust and estate services, as well as tax and custody services. The firm and its subsidiaries maintain offices in New York, NY, Coral Gables, FL, Boca Raton, FL, St. Petersburg, FL, Los Angeles, CA, San Mateo, CA, San Francisco, CA, Washington, DC, Wilmington, DE, and Arlington, VA. For more information, please visit fiduciarytrust.com, and for the latest updates, follow Fiduciary Trust on LinkedIn and Twitter: @FiduciaryTrust.

Franklin Resources, Inc. [NYSE:BEN] is a global investment management organization operating as Franklin Templeton. Franklin Templeton’s goal is to deliver better outcomes by providing global and domestic investment management to retail, institutional and sovereign wealth clients in over 170 countries. Through specialized teams, the Company has expertise across all asset classes, including equity, fixed income, alternatives and custom multi-asset solutions. The Company’s more than 600 investment professionals are supported by its integrated, worldwide team of risk management professionals and global trading desk network. With employees in over 30 countries, the California-based company has more than 70 years of investment experience and over US$692 billion in assets under management as of September 30, 2019. For more information, please visit franklintempleton.com.

