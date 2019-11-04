Global Meal Kit Market Outlook Report, 2019-2023: Fresh vs Processed, Vegetarian vs Non-Vegetarian

/EIN News/ -- Dublin, Nov. 04, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Meal Kit Market: Size, Trends & Forecasts (2019-2023 Edition)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global meal kit market is expected to increase at high growth rates during the forecasted period (2019-2023).

The global meal kit market is supported by various growth drivers such as increasing preference of customers to buy from offline channels in comparison to online mode, shifts in food service behavior, reducing food wastage by going ecofriendly, spike in urban population and increasing disposable income, etc.



The future trends such as hike in mergers and acquisitions (M&A) activity, flexible meal kit subscription, augmented food transparency, increasing millennial population, etc. escalate the global meal kit market. Some challenges that hinder the growth are increasing food prices, uncertain economic situations and food security issues, etc.

Blue Apron, HelloFresh, Marley Spoon and Kroger (Home Chef) are some of the key players operating in global meal kit market, whose company profiling has been done in the report. In this segment of the report, business overview, financial overview and business strategies of the companies are provided.

Key Topics Covered



1. Executive Summary

2. Introduction

2.1 Food: An Overview

2.2 Meal: An Overview

2.2.1 Meal Kit

2.2.2 Food on Demand: Prepared Food

2.2.3 Food on Demand: Groceries

2.3 Advantages and Disadvantages of Meal Kit

3. Global Market Analysis

3.1 Global Meal Kit Market: An Analysis

3.1.1 Global Meal Kit Market by Value

3.2 Global Meal Kit Market: Product Analysis

.2.1 Global Meal Kit Market by Product

3.2.2 Global Vegetarian Meal Kit Market by Value

3.2.3 Global Non-Vegetarian Meal Kit Market by Value

3.3 Global Meal Kit Market: Food Type Analysis

3.3.1 Global Meal Kit Market by Food Type

3.3.2 Global Fresh Food Meal Kit Market by Value

3.3.3 Global Processed Food Meal Kit Market by Value

3.4 Global Meal Kit Market: Regional Analysis

3.4.1 Global Meal Kit Market by Region (North America, Asia Pacific and Rest of the World)

4. Regional Market Analysis

4.1 North America Meal Kit Market: An Analysis

4.1.1 North America Meal Kit Market by Value

4.1.2 North America Meal Kit Market by Countries (The US and Rest of North America)

4.1.3 The US Meal Kit Market by Value

4.1.4 The US Meal Kit Market by Penetration Rate

4.2 Asia-Pacific Meal Kit Market: An Analysis

4.3 The UK Meal Kit Market: An Analysis

5. Market Dynamics

5.1 Growth Drivers

5.1.1 More Customers Preferring to Buy Meal Kits through Offline Mode

5.1.2 Shifts in Food Service Behavior

5.1.3 Rising Grocery Spend

5.1.4 Reducing Food Wastage by Going Ecofriendly

5.1.5 Different Reasons Behind Meal Kit Purchase

5.1.6 Growing Urban Population

5.1.7 Increasing Disposable Income

5.1.8 Growing Demand for Gluten-Free Meal Kits

5.1.9 Fresh, Organic and Exotic Ingredients

5.2 Challenges

5.2.1 Aggregating Food Prices

5.2.2 High Cost of Customer Acquisition

5.2.3 Issues Regarding Food Security

5.2.4 Eco-Unfriendly Packaging

5.3 Market Trends

5.3.1 Hike in Mergers and Acquisitions (M&A) Activity

5.3.2 Increasing Home Cooking Trend

5.3.3 Flexible Meal Kit Subscription Plan

5.3.4 Rising Popularity Among Millennial

5.3.5 Augmented Food Transparency

5.3.6 Strong Competition

6. Competitive Landscape

6.1 The US Meal Kit Market: Players Comparison

6.1.1 The US Meal Kit Market Players by Share

6.1.2 The US Meal Kit Market Players Comparison by Price Per Meal

6.1.3 The US Meal Market Players by Online Visitor Traffic

6.2 Canada Meal Kit Market: Players Comparison

6.2.1 Canada Meal Kit Market Players by Share

6.2.2 Canada Meal Market Players by Online Visitor Traffic

6.3 The UK Meal Kit Market: Players Comparison

6.3.1 The UK Meal Kit Market Players by Share

7. Company Profiles

7.1 Business Overview

7.2 Financial Overview

7.3 Business Strategy



Blue Apron

HelloFresh

Marley Spoon

Kroger (Home Chef)

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/7iz8tb

Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.