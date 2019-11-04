Winshuttle Announces New Sales Director in DACH region

Maximillian Kleine-Brockhoff joins Winshuttle’s EMEA leadership team to accelerate growth and enable continued customer success

/EIN News/ -- Munich, Germany, Nov. 04, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Winshuttle is pleased to introduce Maximillian Kleine-Brockhoff as Director of Sales for Winshuttle’s DACH region, spanning Germany, Austria and Switzerland.



With more than 20 years of experience selling software solutions and managing sales organizations in the DACH region, Maximillian has held leadership positions at Kratzer Automation AG, FNT GmbH, IDS Scheer AG and IDS Scheer Schweiz AG. “DACH has enormous potential for Winshuttle, being in SAP’s backyard with thousands of SAP users who can benefit from Winshuttle’s data management and business process automation solutions,” Mark Hallam, VP of EMEA. “Max comes to Winshuttle with an impressive track record of technology sales in Germany, Switzerland and the U.S. We’re thrilled to have Max’s leadership and expertise to help us continue to flourish in this important region.”

“I’m delighted to be joining Winshuttle at such a stage in the business’s development,” says Maximillian. I´m confident that I can support our continued growth, to develop the business and further the value proposition that will benefit Winshuttle customers.”

About Winshuttle

Winshuttle software empowers business teams to make an impact through solutions that make it quick and easy to exchange data with SAP using Excel, streamline SAP business processes using forms and workflows, and improve data quality using data stewardship capabilities. Its business led, IT-enabled solutions enable users to automate processes and solve problems without compromising security or governance. Business teams can author solutions across lines of business and the SAP landscape, speeding product launches and financial accounting processes, streamlining customer and vendor onboarding, improving plant maintenance efficiency, and tackling data migration projects. Learn more about Winshuttle’s SAP data management solutions by visiting http://www.winshuttle.com

Mary Lee Winshuttle 4255276639 mary.lee@winshuttle.com



