Mitratech Announces Mike Williams as New CEO and Jason Parkman is Appointed Chairman of the Board

/EIN News/ -- AUSTIN, Texas, Nov. 04, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Mitratech Holdings, a global leader in enterprise legal management technology solutions, today announced that longtime software executive Mike Williams has joined Mitratech as CEO, while Jason Parkman is elevated to Chairman of the Board. To ensure a smooth transition, Parkman and Williams will be joint CEOs until February 2020.

Jason Parkman joined Mitratech in 2012 and has led strong customer expansion and overseen rapid company growth. During his tenure, company revenues have grown by 400% while Mitratech acquired seven companies, expanded globally, grew the workforce from 75 to 400, and Jason was recognized as a top CEO in Austin.

“It’s been a privilege to lead this business for the past seven years through numerous transformations and so much growth. This is the right time to transition to the next chapter in Mitratech’s story,” said Parkman. “One of the critical roles of any CEO is succession planning, and I couldn’t be happier to have someone like Mike joining the business today. I feel confident that he will both continue the things that have made Mitratech successful year after year, and bring his own fresh perspective to our story and the market.”

Williams brings to Mitratech extensive leadership experience and a proven track record of driving transformative growth, with 20 years of experience helping businesses leverage software to improve their own services and offerings. His focus on working closely with customers, regulators, and partners to build differentiated solutions has consistently delivered value through product innovation and the harnessing of new technologies.

He was most recently the CEO of uShip, a global end-to-end digital logistics tech company for consumers, businesses, and eCommerce merchants, with a presence in 18 countries, and like Mitratech, headquartered in Austin, Texas. Prior to this, he helped lead revenue growth at Accruent from $60 million to $180 million and was involved in numerous acquisitions. In addition to other roles in the regulatory and compliance space, Mike served as CEO of Nextance, an early leader in Contract Lifecycle Management. He brings his passion for understanding markets and delivering what customers need to his new position at Mitratech.

Mike Williams explains, “I’m thrilled to join the talented team at Mitratech as CEO and president. I’m extremely impressed by how well its solutions help corporate legal teams manage their operations more efficiently, and by the client-centric, co-innovative culture Jason and the team have established. I’m looking forward to collaborating with Jason during this transition, as he takes on the Chairman of the Board role, and to the support and guidance he’s going to continue giving us as we work toward future goals.”

“We feel incredibly fortunate to have found in Mike someone who can both keep up the strong momentum of the Mitratech business and add his unique perspective on finding solutions that put customers at the center,” said J-B Brian, Mitratech board member. “We’re also thrilled to have Jason Parkman as Chairman of the Board, as there’s not a better-suited person for that role.”

“My commitment to Mitratech’s success remains as strong as it’s always been,” said Jason Parkman. “I’m really excited about the opportunity to continue to work for the benefit of all of Mitratech’s stakeholders, but from the new perspective of Chairman. My job will be to do whatever it takes to help Mike and the rest of the team to be successful.”

The next stage of Mitratech’s growth under William’s leadership will include new acquisitions, new partnerships, and new offerings for our corporate legal and compliance customers as the company continues to build on its 30-year history of legal technology innovation and client support.

