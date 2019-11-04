eXp Realty Introduces Innovative, Low-cost Healthcare Plan for eXp Agents

Partnership with Clearwater Benefits Will Provide eXp Agents with Access to Healthcare Choices

/EIN News/ -- BELLINGHAM, Wash., Nov. 04, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- eXp Realty, The Real Estate Cloud Brokerage and a subsidiary of eXp World Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: EXPI), today announced it is partnering with Clearwater Benefits to provide U.S. eXp Realty agents with innovative and low-cost choices for their health care. The new program is named eXp Agent Healthcare.



Clearwater Benefits is an insurance brokerage that offers coverage to people who want affordable healthcare and substantial protection for themselves and their families. eXp Realty agents can enroll in traditional insurance or an innovative healthcare option that is potentially more affordable than coverage purchased on the Health Insurance Marketplace. Through eXp Agent Healthcare, eXp Realty agents will have a dedicated concierge to help them maximize their savings and access to Teladoc, which provides 24/7 medical care via videoconferencing. eXp Agent Healthcare is now available to all eXp Realty agents in the United States.

“We heard from our agents that finding affordable health care is a challenge that detracts from their peace of mind and growing their businesses, which is why we’re so pleased to roll out eXp Agent Healthcare,” said Jason Gesing, CEO of eXp Realty. “At eXp, we are focused on our agents’ success, and providing access to the best possible health care aligns with our strategy to prioritize our agents. Our exclusive partnership with Clearwater means agents will have access to affordable, quality healthcare so they can focus on what matters most to them.”

As independent contractors, real estate agents typically purchase health care on the open market, which can be expensive, and a 2018 National Association of REALTORS® study showed that 14 percent of members have no health insurance. According to Clearwater Benefits, independent contractors enrolled in their programs save an average of $10,000 on fixed healthcare expenses and 80 percent on out-of-pocket expenses.

“We are thrilled to partner with eXp Realty to provide thousands of agents across the United States with access to our affordable, innovative healthcare choices,” said Jason Sherman, president and co-founder of Clearwater Benefits. “eXp is an innovator in the industry that cares tremendously about its agents. We anticipate many agents will experience significant savings and better care.”

About eXp Realty

eXp Realty is an eXp World Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: EXPI) company. eXp World Holdings also houses eXp World Technologies, LLC, which operates the VirBELA platform.

eXp Realty, The Real Estate Cloud Brokerage™, is the largest residential real estate brokerage by geography in North America. It is one of the fastest growing real estate brokerage firms in North America with more than 24,000 agents across 50 U.S. states, the District of Columbia and six Canadian provinces. The company recently announced expansion into the United Kingdom and Australia. As a subsidiary of a publicly traded company, eXp Realty uniquely offers real estate professionals within its ranks opportunities to earn eXp World Holdings stock for production and contributions to overall company growth.

VirBELA offers a modern, cloud-based environment focused on education and team development with clients in various industries from government to retail. VirBELA developed eXp Realty’s current cloud campus, which provides 24/7 access to collaborative tools, training and socialization for the company’s agents and staff.

For more information, please visit the company’s website at www.exprealty.com.

