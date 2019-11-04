World Contract Manufacturing Market, Forecast to 2023 Covering the Top EMS Providers, Pharmaceutical/Medical Contract Manufacturers, and Aerospace & Defense Contract Manufacturing Services Providers
The "Contract Manufacturing: Global Markets to 2023" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
Globally, contract manufacturing is expected to grow at a CAGR of over 6.6% during the forecast period.
The contract manufacturing market is segmented based on verticals that have a noteworthy contribution to market growth. Some verticals included in the market analysis are consumer electronics, aerospace and defense, energy, food processing and manufacturing, personal care, healthcare and life sciences, packaging, automotive and furniture.
The consumer electronics vertical further renders information about electronic equipment used in home appliances, Smartphones, IT components, laptops and computers and accessories. The aerospace and defense sector provides contract manufacturing services for engines, airframes, fabrication, parts of satellites, assembly of components and space electronics.
The report includes information about the energy sector for solar energy, wind energy and hydropower. The report provides supply chain analysis of original equipment manufacturers (OEMs), sub-contract manufacturers, raw material suppliers and product design and engineering firms, among others.
The competitive landscape of the global market for contract manufacturing is discussed at length. Major companies involved in contract manufacturing are profiled in the report, with a description of product portfolios and recent developments. All categories are discussed in detail, describing each segment, measuring market size, identifying market drivers, forecasting for 2018-2023 and assessing competitors and competitor market shares.
Estimated values are based on manufacturers' total revenues. Projected and forecasted revenue values are in constant U.S. dollars (USD), unadjusted for inflation. The study covers the global market for contract manufacturing. The selection of countries included in this report was mainly based on the total revenue generated. Major countries included in the report are the U.S., Canada, Germany, the U.K., Spain, Italy, France, China, Japan and India.
The report includes:
- Analyses of global market trends with data from 2017 and 2018, and projections of compound annual growth rates (CAGRs) through 2023
- Discussion of underlying technologies and factors influencing the demand, including current trends, stringent government regulations, technological achievements and other macroeconomic factors
- Identification of the companies that are best positioned to meet this demand because of their proprietary technologies, strategic alliances or other advantages
- A relevant patent analysis
- Competitive landscape covering major manufacturers and suppliers of contract manufacturing equipment. Major companies including Catalent Inc., Foxconn Technology Group, Flextronics International Ltd., Jabil Inc., Patheon N.V., and Zober Industries
Key Topics Covered:
Chapter 1 Introduction
- Study Goals and Objectives
- Reasons for Doing this Study
- Scope of Report
- Information Sources
- Methodology
- Geographic Breakdown
Chapter 2 Summary and Highlights
Chapter 3 Market and Technology Background
- Description of Market Trends
- Asia-Pacific
- Automotive Contract Manufacturing
- Consumer Electronics
- Supply Chain
- Market Dynamics
- Patent Cliffs
Chapter 4 Market Breakdown by Technology Type
- Aerospace and Defense
- Consumer Electronics
- Home Appliances
- Smartphones
- Laptops, Computers and IT Components
- Accessories
- Semiconductors
- Energy
- Solar Energy
- Wind Energy
- Hydropower
- Healthcare and Life Science
- Pharmaceuticals
- Medical Devices
- Biotechnology
- Plant Science
- Food Processing and Manufacturing
- Personal Care
- Packaging
- Automotive
- Furniture
Chapter 5 Market Breakdown by Region
Chapter 6 Analysis of Market Opportunities
- Key Suppliers and Manufacturers
- Top EMS Providers
- Hon Hai Precision Industry (Foxconn)
- Flextronics International Ltd.
- Jabil Circuit
- Top Pharmaceutical/Medical Contract Manufacturers
- Patheon N.V.
- Catalent Inc.
- Top Aerospace and Defense Contract Manufacturing Services Providers
- Boeing
- General Dynamic Corp.
Chapter 7 Company Profiles
- Abbvie
- Advanced Circuit Technology Inc.
- Advanced Electronics Manufacturing (AEM)
- Aeonova Group
- Aesica Pharmaceuticals Ltd.
- Ajinomoto Althea Inc.
- Allegiant Health
- Almac Group
- Altadox Inc.
- Altron Inc.
- Ansen Corp.
- Arc-Tronics Inc.
- Asteelflash Group
- Aurena Laboratories
- Aurobindo Pharma
- Baxter
- BDR Pharmaceuticals Internationals Pvt. Ltd.
- Benchmark Electronics Inc.
- Beyonics Pte Ltd.
- Bluegum Pharmaceuticals
- Boehringer Ingelheim International GmbH
- Cadence Inc.
- Catalent Inc.
- Celestica Inc.
- Chip Star Technology LLC
- Ciron Group
- Cofidur EMS S.A.
- Coghlin Companies Inc.
- Computrol Inc.
- Confab Laboratories Inc.
- Corden Pharma International GmbH
- Creation Technologies L.P.
- Daito Pharmaceutical Co. Ltd.
- Dataed
- Delpharm
- Dishman Group
- Divis Laboratories Ltd.
- Douglas Manufacturing Ltd.
- DPT Laboratories Inc.
- Dr. Reddy's Laboratories Ltd.
- Dravon Medical Inc.
- East West Manufacturing LLC
- Eca Inc.
- Eit LLC
- EI Microcircuits Inc.
- Elite Electronic Systems
- Enercon Technologies
- Esteve Qumica S.A.
- Euticals S.p.A.
- Ever Neuro Pharma GmbH
- Evonik Industries AG
- Express Manufacturing Inc.
- Fabrinet
- Famar S.A.
- Fareva Group
- Finecure Pharmaceuticals Ltd.
- First Electronics Inc.
- Flextronics International Ltd.
- Foxconn Technology Group
- Global Equipment Services & Manufacturing Inc.
- Gracure Pharmaceuticals Ltd.
- Hindustan Aeronautics Ltd.
- Hana Microelectronics Public Co. Ltd.
- Hisun Pharmaceutical Co. Ltd.
- HTI Plastic
- IEC Electronics
- Integrated Micro-Electronics Inc.
- Jabil Inc.
- Jubilant Life Sciences Ltd.
- Keytronicems
- Kimball Electronics Inc.
- Kimchuk Inc.
- Korten Pharmaceuticals Pvt. Ltd.
- Lee Biosolutions Inc.
- Libra Industries Inc.
- Logican Technologies Inc.
- Lonza Group Ltd.
- Mack Technologies Inc.
- Manufactured Assemblies Corp.
- Mc Assembly
- Mcguff Pharmaceuticals Inc.
- McNally Group
- Mflex
- Mikart Inc.
- Morey Corp.
- MTI Electronics Inc.
- Natel Engineering Co. Inc.
- Needletech Products Inc.
- Nextpharma Technologies
- Nextphase Medical Devices LLC
- Nikol Formulation Pvt. Ltd.
- Nipro Group
- Nissha Co. Ltd.
- Nortech Systems Inc.
- Onyx Scientific Ltd.
- Orient Semiconductor Electronics Ltd.
- Patheon
- Peko Precision Products Inc.
- Pfizer Centerone
- Pharmasynth Formulations Ltd.
- Phoenix Deventures Inc.
- Piramal Pharma Solutions
- Quantronic Corp.
- Radico Remedies
- Recipharm AB
- Riverside Electronics Ltd.
- Sain Medicaments Pvt. Ltd.
- Sanmina Corp.
- Schneider Electric President Systems Ltd.
- Shandong Xinhua Pharmaceutical Co. Ltd.
- Siegfried AG
- Siix Corp.
- SMC Ltd.
- SMS Electronics Ltd.
- SMTC Corp.
- Sonic Manufacturing Tech
- Sopharma AD
- Sparton
- Stason Pharmaceuticals
- Sumitronics Corp.
- Synecco Ltd.
- Synokem Pharma
- Sypris Electronics LLC
- Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. (Teva API)
- TT Electronics-Ims
- Vetter Pharma International GmbH
- Vtech Holdings Ltd.
- West Pharmaceutical Services Inc.
- Yash Pharma Laboratories Pvt. Ltd.
- Zober Industries
- Zollner Elektronik
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/1ml8js
Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.
