Angion Expands Executive Team to Support the Ongoing and Future Clinical Development of ANG-3777

/EIN News/ -- UNIONDALE, N.Y., Nov. 04, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Angion Biomedica Corp. (Angion), a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company developing a first-in-class therapy to treat acute kidney injury, today announced the appointment of several members to its leadership team, including Dr. Sheryl Bauer as Vice President of Program and Alliance Management and Quality Assurance, Dr. Shakil Aslam as Vice President of Translational Research, Ms. Deborah Gouveia as Vice President of Clinical Operations, Ms. Ruth Turner as Vice President of Global and Regulatory Affairs, and Ms. Maureen Curran as Vice President of Pharmacovigilance and Risk Management.



“The strengthening of our executive team with five experts in clinical development and operations will be invaluable as we progress ANG-3777 through our Phase 3 clinical study,” said Dr. Jay Venkatesan, Chief Executive Officer of Angion. “These appointments accelerate our efforts to become not just an innovative leader in the discovery of treatments for acute kidney injury, but also an integrated company developing and commercializing therapeutics for patients with serious life-threatening conditions whose medical needs are unmet.”

Dr. Bauer brings over 20 years of strategic operations experience to Angion. Most recently, she served as acting Head of Development Operations, Executive Director of Program Management, and Chief of Staff to the Chief Medical Officer at Akcea Therapeutics, where she led program management, clinical operations, and development finance. Prior to this, Dr. Bauer spent over a decade at Biogen where she served in various leadership roles, including Director of Manufacturing Sciences and Senior Director of Strategic Operations. She also served as the Associate Director of Vaccine Process Development at Wyeth. Dr. Bauer received her Ph.D. in chemical engineering from North Carolina State University.

Dr. Aslam is board-certified in nephrology and brings over 20 years of experience in patient care, clinical research, drug safety, and medical affairs to the team. Prior to joining Angion, Dr. Aslam served as Vice President of Fresenius Medical Care North America, acted as Senior Scientist of Global Safety at Amgen, and as Medical Director at DaVita. Prior to his industry work, he served as the nephrology fellowship program director and as assistant professor of nephrology and hypertension at Georgetown University. He received his M.D. from King Edward Medical University in Pakistan.

Before joining Angion, Ms. Gouveia served as Vice President of Program and Alliance Management at Stealth BioTherapeutics. Ms. Gouveia has more than 20 years of experience in clinical operations program management and has held leadership positions at Logical Therapeutics, MGI Pharma Biologics, and Bayer. She earned her B.S. in biology from University of Massachusetts, Boston.

Ms. Turner brings over 25 years of strategic regulatory experience to Angion. She most recently served as Therapeutic Area Lead, Neuroscience and Ophthalmology within Global Regulatory Strategy and Development at Shire in addition to prior leadership roles in Immunology Global Regulatory Strategy and Global Regulatory Due Diligence and Integration. Prior to this, Ms. Turner led the pharma regulatory group at Fresenius Medical Care North America. Ms. Turner started her career in the biotechnology industry at Genzyme holding positions within research and development and, various regulatory positions with increasing responsibility. Ms. Turner received her B.S. in Microbiology at the University of Massachusetts at Amherst.

Ms. Curran most recently served as Vice President of Drug Safety and Pharmacovigilance at Keryx Biopharmaceuticals. She has over 25 years of experience in pharmacovigilance and risk management and held leadership roles at Ariad and Biogen building PV infrastructure to support the transition from drug development to global commercialization. Prior to joining the industry, she was a certified critical care nurse. She earned her B.S. in nursing from The State University of NY at Buffalo.

About Angion Biomedica Corp.

Angion is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company focused on acute kidney injury, a potentially life-threatening condition without therapeutic options. The company’s lead clinical asset, ANG-3777, is engineered to activate the HGF/c-Met pathway, an important mechanism in organ repair. Enrollment is ongoing in a Phase 3 trial examining the efficacy of ANG-3777 in reducing the severity of delayed graft function after kidney transplant.

