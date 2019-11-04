Dynasil's RMD Subsidiary Selected as a Winner for R&D 100 Awards

/EIN News/ -- NEWTON, Mass., Nov. 04, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Dynasil Corporation of America (OTC: DYSL) today announced that its contract research subsidiary, RMD Inc., was selected as a winner for the 2019 R&D 100 Awards as announced by R&D World magazine.

Widely recognized in industry, government, and academia as a mark of excellence for the most innovative ideas of the year, the R&D 100 Awards are the only industry-wide competition rewarding practical applications of science. Since 1963, the R&D 100 Awards recognize the most promising new products, processes, materials, or software developed throughout the world and introduced into the market during the previous year. Awards are based on each achievement's technical significance, uniqueness, and usefulness compared to competing projects and technologies.

Conceived and first reduced to practice using RMD’s own resources and then further developed under grants from the Defense Threat Reduction Agency (DTRA), the U.S. Department of Homeland Security, and the U.S. Department of Energy, RMD’s Multi-mode Elpasolite Scintillator, CLLBC will serve as a combined gamma-neutron detector for the next generation of high performance security and defense instruments, requiring less power, with lower weight and lower cost enabling greater distribution of these types of instruments.

RMD’s President, Dr. Kanai Shah, stated that, “CLLBC and other RMD successes are based on the implementation of a commercialization model in which multi-agency support is leveraged to transition a technology from the research phase to maturity and launch it into the marketplace.”

In recent years, RMD has been honored with R&D 100 awards for Triplet Harvesting Plastic Scintillators (2014) and for SrI­ 2 :Eu Scintillators (2010) and was also an R&D 100 Award finalist for LiSr 2 I 5 :Eu Scintillator Technology (2016).

About Dynasil

Dynasil Corporation of America (NASDAQ: DYSL) develops and manufactures optics and photonics products, optical detection and analysis technology and components for the homeland security, medical and industrial markets. Combining world-class expertise in research and materials science with extensive experience in manufacturing and product development, Dynasil is commercializing products including dual-mode radiation detection solutions for Homeland Security and commercial applications and sensors for non-destructive testing. Dynasil has an impressive and growing portfolio of issued and pending U.S. patents. The Company is based in Newton, MA, with additional operations in MA, MN, NY, NJ and the United Kingdom. More information about the Company is available at www.dynasil.com .

Safe Harbor

This news release may contain forward looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements regarding future events and our future results are based on current expectations, estimates, forecasts, and projections and the beliefs and assumptions of our management, including, without limitation, our expectations regarding results of operations, the commercialization of our technology and the strength of our intellectual property portfolio. These forward-looking statements may be identified by the use of words such as “plans”, “intends,” “may,” “could,” “expect,” “estimate,” “anticipate,” “continue” or similar terms, though not all forward-looking statements contain such words. The actual results of the future events described in such forward looking statements could differ materially from those stated in such forward looking statements due to a number of important factors. These factors that could cause actual results to differ from those anticipated or predicted include, without limitation, the size and growth of the potential markets for our products and our ability to serve those markets, the rate and degree of market acceptance of any of our products, general economic conditions, costs and availability of raw materials and management information systems, our ability to obtain and maintain intellectual property protection for our products, competition, the loss of key management and technical personnel, our ability to obtain timely payment of our invoices to governmental customers, litigation, the effect of governmental regulatory developments, the availability of financing sources, our ability to identify and execute on acquisition opportunities and integrate such acquisitions into our business, and seasonality, as well as the uncertainties set forth in the Company’s 2018 Annual Report on Form 10 K, as filed on December 21, 2018, including the risk factors contained in Item 1a, and from time to time in the Company's other filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The Company disclaims any intention or obligation to update any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

Contact:

Patty Kehe

Corporate Secretary

Dynasil Corporation of America

pkehe@dynasil.com



