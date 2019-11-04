Agri-Food Exports : Opening of the application period for the Alizés Awards

/EIN News/ -- Submit your application to the 2020 Alizés Awards at lesprixalizesawards.ca



SAINTE-JULIE, Quebec, Nov. 04, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Agri-Food Export Group is pleased to announce the opening of the 2020 Alizés Awards application period. Previously named the the Canadian Export Business Award, the Alizés Awards are granted by the Agri-Food Export Group and presented by Farm Credit Canada. The winners will be unveiled at the Alizés Evening on April 15th in conjunction with SIAL Canada 2020 at the Palais des congrès de Montréal.

Known in English as trade winds, the Alizés refer to the winds which established the main maritime trade routes between continents over the centuries and linked Canada to foreign markets. They highlight the excellence of the work accomplished by Canadian agri-food companies that have distinguished themselves in international markets through impressive growth, innovative marketing strategies or structuring consolidation actions.

“It is always a pleasure for the Export Group to recognize the success of a thriving industry made strong by innovation, know-how and creativity. It takes a good deal of audacity, passion and energy to launch products in foreign markets. And that is why it is essential for us to recognize the day-to-day work of food exporters who promote Canadian products outside our borders," explains Martin Lavoie, President and CEO of Export Group.

This year, exporting companies will be able to apply in one of two categories: Small to medium-sized enterprise, reserved for businesses with revenues of 50 millions dollars or less) and Large company, dedicated to those with revenues of 50 millions dollars and more. “The jury chose to create two categories this year in order to allow us to recognize the exceptional work of smaller companies that often shine with their inventiveness and perseverance, even if they do not always achieve the same sales figures because of their size, their mission or their goals,” said Louis Turcotte, Senior Director Agribusiness and Agri-Food at Farm Credit Canada and jury chairperson.

Thus, Canadian exporting companies are invited to visit lesprixalizesawards.ca to register and receive their application form for the Alizés Awards. The application period will close on February 28, 2020 at 5:00 pm EDT.

The Agri-food Export Group wishes to thank, in addition to Farm Credit Canada, the Government of Canada, the Government of Quebec, SIAL Canada, as well as the magazines L’Actualité alimentaire and Food in Canada for their support and their contribution to the Alizés Awards.

With over 500 members, the Agri-Food Export Group is the largest association of agri-food exporters in Canada. Created in 1990, the Association has, over the years, developed several services and initiated hundreds of activities to facilitate market access outside Quebec and internationally for agri-food exporters in Quebec. A privileged link between exporters and markets, an essential bridge between the public sector and industry, the Association works daily to increase the presence of Quebec products around the world.

