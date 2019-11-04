Outlook on the Middle Eastern Medium Voltage Switchgear Market, 2019-2025 - UAE, Saudi Arabia and Qatar are the Key Revenue Generators

/EIN News/ -- Dublin, Nov. 04, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Middle East Medium Voltage Switchgear Market (2019-2025): Market Forecast By Insulation Type, By Voltage, By Product Type, By Verticals, By Countries and Competitive Landscape" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



This report comprehensively covers the market by insulation type, voltage, product type, applications and countries.

The report provides an unbiased and detailed analysis of the market trends, opportunities, high growth areas and market drivers which would help the stakeholders to device and align their market strategies according to the current and future market dynamics.

The Middle East Medium Voltage Switchgear Market is Projected to Grow at a CAGR of 2.7% During 2019-2025



In the Middle East region, governments of many countries are focusing on providing adequate power infrastructure and efficient quality of power. As a result, the power sector of the region is expected to receive a healthy boost over the coming years. Additionally, Middle East region is experiencing a healthy growth across the infrastructure, construction and manufacturing sectors due to rising investments across the non-oil sectors. Such developments would surge the power demand and would thereby impact the growth of medium voltage switchgear market positively.

The industrial segment is expected to witness key growth in the future due to favorable government initiatives to strengthen the non-oil sectors and diversify the economy by building new industries and manufacturing units in the region. Moreover, the government of several countries are inclined towards increasing the share of renewable power in the energy mix, which would require the development of the requisite power infrastructure in the region. As a result, the industrial and power utility domains would capture a significant share in the overall Middle East medium voltage switchgear market share.

UAE, Saudi Arabia and Qatar are the key revenue generators in the overall Middle East medium voltage switchgear market. The overall infrastructural development, including construction projects related to stadiums, airports and railways segments continues to play an important role in these countries. Further, recovering investor confidence due to stabilizing oil prices would also lead to considerable infrastructural and economic growth in these countries which would drive the Middle East medium voltage switchgear market forecast period revenues.

Some of the key players in the Middle East medium voltage switchgear market include: Schneider Electric SE, Siemens AG, Eaton Corporation Plc, ABB Ltd., Alfanar Group, Larsen & Toubro Limited, Hitachi Industrial Equipment Systems Co. Ltd., Lucy Middle East FZE, General Electric Company and Al Ahelia Switchgear Co.

Key Topics Covered



1. Executive Summary

2. Introduction

2.1 Report Description

2.2 Key Highlights of the Report

2.3 Market Scope & Segmentation

2.4 Research Methodology

2.5 Assumptions

3. Middle East Medium Voltage Switchgear Market Overview

3.1 Middle East Medium Voltage Switchgear Market Revenues & Volume, 2015-2025F

3.2 Middle East Medium Voltage Switchgear Market - Industry Life Cycle

3.3 Middle East Medium Voltage Switchgear Market - Porter's Five Forces

3.4 Middle East Medium Voltage Switchgear Market Revenue & Volume Share, By Insulation Types, 2018 & 2025F

3.5 Middle East Medium Voltage Switchgear Market Revenue Share, By Product Types, 2018 & 2025F

3.6 Middle East Medium Voltage Switchgear Market Revenue & Volume Share, By Voltage, 2018 & 2025F

3.7 Middle East Medium Voltage Switchgear Market Revenue Share, By Verticals, 2018 & 2025F

3.8 Middle East Medium Voltage Switchgear Market Revenue Share, By Countries, 2018 & 2025F

4. Middle East Medium Voltage Switchgear Market Dynamics

4.1 Impact Analysis

4.2 Market Drivers

4.3 Market Restraints

5. Middle East Medium Voltage Switchgear Market Trends

6. Saudi Arabia Medium Voltage Switchgear Market Overview

6.1 Saudi Arabia Country Indicators

6.2 Saudi Arabia Medium Voltage Switchgear Market Revenues & Volume, 2015-2025F

6.3 Saudi Arabia Medium Voltage Switchgear Market Overview, By Insulation Types

6.3.1 Saudi Arabia Medium Voltage Switchgear Market Revenue & Volume Share, By Insulation

Types, 2018 & 2025F

6.3.2 Saudi Arabia Medium Voltage Switchgear Market Revenues & Volume, By Insulation Types, 2015-2025F

6.3.2.1 Saudi Arabia Air Insulated Medium Voltage Switchgear Market Revenues & Volume, 2015-2025F

6.3.2.2 Saudi Arabia Gas Insulated Medium Voltage Switchgear Market Revenues & Volume, 2015-2025F

6.3.2.3 Saudi Arabia Other Insulated Medium Voltage Switchgear Market Revenues & Volume, 2015-2025F

6.4 Saudi Arabia Medium Voltage Switchgear Market Overview, By Voltage

6.4.1 Saudi Arabia Medium Voltage Switchgear Market Revenue & Volume Share, By Voltage, 2018 & 2025F

6.4.2 Saudi Arabia Medium Voltage Switchgear Market Revenues & Volume, By Voltage, 2015-2025F

6.4.2.1 Saudi Arabia 1.1-15 kV Medium Voltage Switchgear Market Revenues & Volume, 2015-2025F

6.4.2.2 Saudi Arabia 16-24 kV Medium Voltage Switchgear Market Revenues & Volume, 2015-2025F

6.4.2.3 Saudi Arabia 25-36 kV Medium Voltage Switchgear Market Revenues & Volume,, 2015-2025F

6.5 Saudi Arabia Medium Voltage Switchgear Market Overview, By Product Types

6.5.1 Saudi Arabia Medium Voltage Switchgear Market Revenue Share, By Product Types, 2018 & 2025F

6.5.2 Saudi Arabia Medium Voltage Switchgear Market Revenues, By Product Types, 2015-2025F

6.5.2.1 Saudi Arabia ISG Market Revenues, 2015-2025F

6.5.2.2 Saudi Arabia RMU Market Revenues, 2015-2025F

6.5.2.3 Saudi Arabia Other Medium Voltage Switchgear Market Revenues, 2015-2025F

6.6 Saudi Arabia Medium Voltage Switchgear Market Overview, By Verticals

6.6.1 Saudi Arabia Medium Voltage Switchgear Market Revenue Share, By Verticals, 2018 & 2025F

6.6.2 Saudi Arabia Medium Voltage Switchgear Market Revenues, By Verticals, 2015-2025F

6.6.2.1 Saudi Arabia Medium Voltage Switchgear Market Revenues, By Commercial Vertical, 2015-2025F

6.6.2.2 Saudi Arabia Medium Voltage Switchgear Market Revenues, By Industrial Vertical, 2015-2025F

6.6.2.3 Saudi Arabia Medium Voltage Switchgear Market Revenues, By Power Utilities Vertical,

2015-2025F

6.6.2.4 Saudi Arabia Medium Voltage Switchgear Market Revenues, By Other Verticals, 2015-2025F

6.7 Saudi Arabia Medium Voltage Switchgear Market Key Performance Indicators

6.7.1 Saudi Arabia Government Spending Outlook

6.7.2 Saudi Arabia Commercial Sector Outlook

6.7.3 Saudi Arabia Industrial Sector Outlook

6.7.4 Saudi Arabia Power Sector Outlook

6.7.5 Saudi Arabia Transportation Infrastructure Sector Outlook

6.8 Saudi Arabia Medium Voltage Switchgear Market Opportunity Assessment

6.8.1 Saudi Arabia Medium Voltage Switchgear Market Opportunity Assessment, By Verticals, 2025F

7. UAE Medium Voltage Switchgear Market Overview



8. Qatar Medium Voltage Switchgear Market Overview



9. Oman Medium Voltage Switchgear Market Overview



10. Kuwait Medium Voltage Switchgear Market Overview



11. Bahrain Medium Voltage Switchgear Market Overview



12. Egypt Medium Voltage Switchgear Market Overview



13. Rest of Middle East Medium Voltage Switchgear Market Overview



14. Middle East Medium Voltage Switchgear Market Opportunity Assessment

14.1 Middle East Medium Voltage Switchgear Market Opportunity Assessment, By Countries, 2025F

14.2 Middle East Medium Voltage Switchgear Market Opportunity Assessment, By Verticals, 2025F

15. Middle East Medium Voltage Switchgear Market Competitive Landscape

15.1 Middle East Medium Voltage Switchgear Market Competitive Benchmarking, By Insulation Types

15.2 Middle East Medium Voltage Switchgear Market Revenue Share, By Company, 2018

15.2.1 Saudi Arabia Medium Voltage Switchgear Market Revenue Share, By Company, 2018

15.2.2 UAE Medium Voltage Switchgear Market Revenue Share, By Company, 2018

15.2.3 Qatar Medium Voltage Switchgear Market Revenue Share, By Company, 2018

15.2.4 Oman Medium Voltage Switchgear Market Revenue Share, By Company, 2018

15.2.5 Kuwait Medium Voltage Switchgear Market Revenue Share, By Company, 2018

15.2.6 Bahrain Medium Voltage Switchgear Market Revenue Share, By Company, 2018

15.2.7 Egypt Medium Voltage Switchgear Market Revenue Share, By Company, 2018

16. Company Profiles

16.1 Schneider Electric SE

16.2 Siemens AG

16.3 Eaton Corporation PLC

16.4 ABB Ltd.

16.5 Alfanar Group

16.6 Larsen & Toubro Limited

16.7 Hitachi Industrial Equipment Systems Co. Ltd.

16.8 Lucy Middle East FZE

16.9 General Electric Company

16.10 Al Ahelia Switchgear Co.

17. Key Strategic Recommendations

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/gzuo79

Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

