New Personal Injury Firm “Sam & Ash” Takes the Pain Out of Personal Injury Cases; Team Vows to Hold Insurance Companies Accountable

Legal veterans, Sam Mirejovsky and Ashley Watkins, bring decades of personal injury experience to the Las Vegas market with a goal to battle unfair insurance practices

/EIN News/ -- LAS VEGAS, Nov. 04, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sam & Ash , a personal injury law firm, today announced its grand opening in the Las Vegas market. With a commitment to doing ‘what’s right’ for their clients, they bring a compassionate, client-focused approach to every case ensuring clients receive the exceptional support, excellent counsel and fair compensation they deserve. Always dedicated to doing what’s right, the firm is driven by the principle that the client always comes first.



“Nevada has seen a lot of growth in recent years – and with that, comes the opportunity to legally represent the people of Las Vegas a little differently,” said Sam Mirejovsky. “We are excited to bring our experience and expertise battling unfair insurance practices to help those injured in an accident in Nevada obtain justice.”

Throughout their careers Sam and Ash have helped thousands of clients, and other attorneys, with their personal injury cases by providing honest counsel, peace of mind and proven results:

Sam Mirejovsky brings more than 20 years’ experience helping attorneys in California and Nevada improve their law practices. With a passion for prioritizing the client experience, Sam’s innovative approach to practice development and legal technology has helped transform the personal injury business. Prior to Sam & Ash, he co-founded Bergener Mirejovsky, one of California’s leading personal injury law firms, where he helped recover over $400 million for their clients.



brings more than 20 years’ experience helping attorneys in California and Nevada improve their law practices. With a passion for prioritizing the client experience, Sam’s innovative approach to practice development and legal technology has helped transform the personal injury business. Prior to Sam & Ash, he co-founded Bergener Mirejovsky, one of California’s leading personal injury law firms, where he helped recover over $400 million for their clients. Ashley Watkins began her career at a civil defense firm with offices throughout the country, where she witnessed firsthand the anti-consumer practices of insurance companies. Passionate about ensuring each client receives the settlement they deserve led her to join Sam at Bergener Mirejovsky to represent accident victims. Since then, she routinely challenges unjust decisions by the insurance companies to obtain the settlements her clients deserve, but otherwise could not obtain.

“Insurance companies are focused on collecting premiums and minimizing payouts on claims, and we love helping people recover the settlements they deserve. The insurance companies are winning the rhetoric battle for accident victims and as a result many people never even attempt to recover for the damages they sustain in an accident,” said Ashley Watkins. “Sadly, most personal injury attorneys compound the problem by making their personal brand the focus, when the client and their story should come first. No one should feel victimized by or secondary to their own legal team.”

Watkins continued, “At Sam & Ash, we have a proven track record of doing ‘what’s right’ and navigating the complex world of insurance carriers who are not incentivized to pay out claims. After an accident, we believe clients should be able to focus on getting healthy and back on track, while we work to hold the insurance companies accountable. Clients can feel confident that we won’t give up until they get the settlement they deserve. Simply, it the right thing to do.”

Sam & Ash support those who have experienced injuries resulting from:

Car accidents

Motorcycle accidents

Bicycle accidents

Pedestrian injuries

Truck accidents

Wrongful deaths

Boating accidents

Slip & falls

Dog bites; and

Assault cases

About Sam & Ash

Founded in 2019, Sam & Ash is a personal injury law firm that is committed to helping accident victims throughout Nevada. Sam Mirejovsky and Ashley Watkins bring decades of experience and a compassionate, client-focused approach to ensure every client is fairly compensated for their injuries. More than just counsel, they serve as partners that are by your side every step of the way. They are the personal injury attorneys that do ‘what’s right’.

Calla Nelson

IDEA HALL

714-263-8751

calla@ideahall.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/080288fa-30ce-4100-873a-222acd807dfb

Sam & Ash Legal veterans, Sam Mirejovsky and Ashley Watkins, bring decades of personal injury experience to the Las Vegas market with a goal to battle unfair insurance practices



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.