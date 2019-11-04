WealthManagement.com Announces Recipients of its Inaugural Thrive Awards Celebrating America’s Fastest-Growing Advisors

First-of-its-kind program recognizes the individuals, companies and teams achieving remarkable revenue growth

/EIN News/ -- NEW YORK, Nov. 04, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- WealthManagement.com, the leading resource for wealth advisors and planners, today announces the recipients of the 2019 Thrive Awards, the first-annual list of the nation’s fastest-growing advisors. See the list .



A total of 200 individuals, firms and teams made the list this year, which was compiled by measuring percentage revenue growth over the previous three years. The average revenue growth of the 2019 Thrive Advisors was three times the industry average, as calculated by McKinsey & Company’s PriceMetrix.

“The WealthManagement.com Thrive Awards is unlike any other recognition program,” said WealthManagement.com editor-in-chief David Armstrong. “Rather than acknowledging AUM or profitability, it recognizes advisors who are on the way up—those who have proven themselves skilled and ambitious by virtue of three solid years of revenue growth. Why revenue growth? We believe it’s one of the key metrics that demonstrates advisor success in providing services of real value to clients and prospects—and vital to building a sustainable business for the future. The WealthManagement.com 2019 Thrive Awards list is a publicly visible tribute to that success.”

To qualify for the WealthManagement.com 2019 Thrive Awards list, applicants had to be based in the U.S., offer financial services to individual clients, and have a minimum revenue of $100,000. Applications were accepted from individuals, teams and companies of all types and sizes—including solo advisors, ensembles, practices, family offices, RIAs and IBD reps.

The complete 2019 Thrive Awards list is available on WealthManagement.com and will be featured in the December 2019 issue of Wealth Management magazine. Applications for the 2020 Thrive Awards list will open in January.

