Keri Elmsly Joins the Madison Square Garden Company as Senior Vice President, Immersive Development and Production

/EIN News/ -- NEW YORK, Nov. 04, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Madison Square Garden Company (NYSE: MSG) today announced that award-winning creator Keri Elmsly has joined MSG in the newly-established role of Senior Vice President, Immersive Design and Production. Ms. Elmsly brings more than 20 years of experience creating world-class experiential activations to this new position, where she will be tasked with spearheading the development of multi-sensory, immersive elements for MSG Sphere – the Company’s planned, state-of-the-art entertainment venues that will revolutionize the entertainment experience.



MSG’s vision for MSG Sphere is to create immersive experiences that go beyond the main bowl of the venue, encompassing both the exterior and interior of the iconic structures. Ms. Elmsly will work with both MSG’s internal creative team and external partners to bring this vision to life, pushing the boundaries of innovation and imagination to develop mesmerizing interactions that captivate guests in their journey through the MSG Sphere experience. This includes the venue’s fully programmable LED exterior, as well as key areas throughout the interior of the venue including the main atrium. Ms. Elmsly will report to Jennifer Vogt, President, Creative Content and Productions.

Ms. Vogt said: “Throughout her career, Keri’s work has lived at the intersection of technology, art and immersive experiences pushing the boundaries of technology in the name of creative storytelling. She perfectly complements our multi-faceted team whose collective expertise spans all areas of entertainment – from live action film to animation, Broadway and more – we are creating a team of talented revolutionaries for MSG Sphere.”

Unlike any other venue that exists today, MSG Sphere will become the venue of choice for a wide variety of content – including attractions, concerts, residencies, corporate events, product launches and select sporting events. The first MSG Sphere venue is currently under construction in Las Vegas with a goal of completion during calendar year 2021.

Ms. Elmsly said: “MSG Sphere represents a truly unique convergence of art and technology that will create a powerful platform for immersive storytelling. I’m thrilled to take on this once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to transform how we interact with audiences – creating new types of experiences that encourage them to step outside of their everyday reality.”

Throughout her career Ms. Elmsly has developed and produced touring shows and large-scale visual arts and design projects around the globe. Previously, she served as Chief Creative Officer of Second Story (part of Publicis Sapient), a network of award-winning experience design studios, where she led the business, technology and creative vision, driving growth and scale. Prior to this role, she produced the world’s first, live Drone Orchestra – a narrative performance with the Velvet Underground’s founder John Cale and Liam Young – as part of The Barbican Centre in London’s record-breaking show “Digital Revolution.” As an Executive Producer with United Visual Artists she led large-scale projects including “Momentum,” which attracted more than 75,000 visitors during its 10-week run at the Barbican Centre; the kinetic installation “Chorus,” which won a distinction at Prix Ars Electronica; stage design for Jay-Z’s “Blueprint 3” tour; and multiple international touring installations for brands such as Intel, Vice, Nike and Hyundai.

Ms. Elmsly is currently a mentor at New Inc, The New Museum’s art and technology incubator program.

About The Madison Square Garden Company

The Madison Square Garden Company (MSG) is a world leader in live sports and entertainment experiences. The company presents or hosts a broad array of premier events in its diverse collection of iconic venues: New York’s Madison Square Garden, Hulu Theater at Madison Square Garden, Radio City Music Hall and Beacon Theatre; the Forum in Inglewood, CA; and The Chicago Theatre. Other MSG properties include legendary sports franchises: the New York Knicks (NBA) and the New York Rangers (NHL); two development league teams – the Westchester Knicks (NBAGL) and the Hartford Wolf Pack (AHL); and esports teams through Counter Logic Gaming, a leading North American esports organization, and Knicks Gaming, MSG’s NBA 2K League franchise. In addition, the Company features the popular original production – the Christmas Spectacular Starring the Radio City Rockettes – and through Boston Calling Events, produces New England’s preeminent Boston Calling Music Festival. Also under the MSG umbrella is TAO Group, a world-class hospitality group with globally-recognized entertainment dining and nightlife brands: Tao, Marquee, Lavo, Avenue, Beauty & Essex and Vandal. More information is available at www.themadisonsquaregardencompany.com

