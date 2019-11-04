India Anti-Aging Device & Product Market Forecasts, 2019-2025 - Detailed Analysis of Market Trends, Opportunities & High Growth Areas

/EIN News/ -- Dublin, Nov. 04, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "India Anti-Aging Device and Product Market (2019-2025): Market Forecast By Type, By Product Type, By Device Type, By Demography, By Regions and Competitive Landscape" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



This report thoroughly covers the market by product types, device types, demography and regions.

The report provides an unbiased and detailed analysis of the market trends, opportunities/high growth areas and market drivers which would help the stakeholders to devise and align their market strategies according to the current and future market dynamics.

India's Anti-Aging Device & Product Market are projected to grow at a CAGR of 11.3% during 2019-2025



The average life span of a person in India has increased due to advancements in the field of medicines. This has led to more people being subjected to the anxiety that comes with the aging process. Consequently, the motivation to look younger among the population has increased, which is fueling the demand for anti-aging products and devices in India.

Manufacturers of anti-aging devices and products are making increasingly expensive and elaborate marketing campaigns to promote the concept of ideal image in the minds of the consumers. Customers are regularly viewing such advertisements several times a day and across multiple platforms, further reinforcing the idea of the ideal self-appearance.

Additionally, technological advancements in such devices have decreased the side-effects as well, making its youthful effect last longer on the skin. These factors are resulting in the increasing adoption of anti-aging solutions in India.

Key Topics Covered



1. Executive Summary

2. Introduction

2.1. Key Highlights of the Report

2.2. Report Description

2.3. Market Scope & Segmentation

2.4. Research Methodology

2.5. Assumptions

3. India Anti-Aging Device and Product Market Overview

3.1 India Country Indicators

3.2 India Anti-Aging Device and Product Market Revenues, 2015-2025F

3.3 India Anti-Aging Device and Product Market - Industry Life Cycle, 2018

3.4 India Anti-Aging Device and Product Market - Porter's Five Forces

3.5 India Anti-Aging Device and Product Market Revenue Share, By Types, 2018 & 2025F

3.6 India Anti-Aging Device and Product Market Revenue Share, By Regions, 2018 & 2025F

3.7 India Anti-Aging Device and Product Market Revenue Share, By Demographics, 2018 & 2025F

4. India Anti-Aging Device and Product Market Dynamics

4.1. Impact Analysis

4.2. Market Drivers

4.3. Market Restraints

5. India Anti-Aging Device and Product Market Trends & Evolution

6. India Anti-Aging Products Market Overview

6.1 India Anti-Aging Products Market Revenues, 2015-2025F

6.2 India Anti-Aging Products Market Overview, By Product Types

6.2.1 India Anti-Aging Products Market Revenue Share, By Product Types, 2018 & 2025F

6.2.2 India Anti-Aging Products Market Revenues, By Product Types, 2015-2025F

7. India Anti-Aging Devices Market Overview

7.1 India Anti-Aging Devices Market Revenues, 2015-2025F

7.2 India Anti-Aging Devices Market Overview, By Device Types

7.2.1 India Anti-Aging Devices Market Revenue Share, By Device Types, 2018 & 2025F

7.2.2 India Anti-Aging Devices Market Revenues, By Device Types, 2015-2025F

8. India Anti-Aging Device and Product Market Overview, By Demography

8.1 India Anti-Aging Device and Product Market Revenues, By Baby Boomers, 2015-2025F

8.2 India Anti-Aging Device and Product Market Revenues, By Generation Y, 2015-2025F

8.3 India Anti-Aging Device and Product Market Revenues, By Generation X, 2015-2025F

9. India Anti-Aging Device and Product Market Overview, By Regions

9.1 Northern India Anti-Aging Device and Product Market Revenues, 2015-2025F

9.2 Eastern India Anti-Aging Device and Product Market Revenues, 2015-2025F

9.3 Western India Anti-Aging Device and Product Market Revenues, 2015-2025F

9.4 Southern India Anti-Aging Device and Product Market Revenues, 2015-2025F

10. India Anti-Aging Device and Product Market Key Performance Indicators

10.1 India Government Spending Outlook

11. India Anti-Aging Device and Product Market Opportunity Assessment

11.1 India Anti-Aging Device and Product Market Opportunity Assessment, By Types, 2025F

11.2 India Anti-Aging Device and Product Market Opportunity Assessment, By Product Types, 2025F

11.3 India Anti-Aging Device and Product Market Opportunity Assessment, By Device Types, 2025F

12. India Anti-Aging Device and Product Market Competitive Landscape

12.1 Competitive Benchmarking, By Products

12.2 India Anti-Aging Device and Product Market Revenue Share, By Companies, 2018

13. Company Profiles

13.1 Hindustan Unilever Ltd.

13.2 L'Oreal Group

13.3 Procter & Gambel

13.4 Lotus Herbals Private Limited

13.5 Himalaya Global Holdings Ltd.

13.6 Oriflame Cosmetics AG

13.7 Beirsdorf AG

13.8 Shiseido Company Ltd.

13.9 Estee Lauder Inc.

13.10 Avon Products Inc.

13.11 Sisram Medical Ltd.

14. Key Strategic Recommendations

