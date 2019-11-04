Simplicity Esports and Gaming Company Further Expands Its Corporate Owned Retail Footprint With the Acquisition of Two Gaming Centers

/EIN News/ -- Boca Raton, Florida, Nov. 04, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ﻿ Simplicity Esports and Gaming Company (OTCQB: WINR) (“Simplicity Esports”) announced today that it has acquired a majority stake in its first corporate owned mall locations. The locations at Redmond Town Center Mall in Redmond, WA and Clackamas Town Center Mall in Happy Valley, OR, represent Simplicity Esports’ largest corporate owned gaming centers with a retail presence of 3,000 and 2,400 square feet, respectively. The fan friendly gaming centers opened in 2015, and together consist of over 50 Xbox® gaming stations and over 30 tabletop game seats for multipurpose use. In 2018, the locations sold over 40,000 gaming hours and held over 350 birthday and corporate parties collectively. Both locations offer concessions, as well as an assortment of gaming merchandise and accessories.

Roman Franklin, President of Simplicity Esports, stated, “I am excited to announce we have acquired majority stakes in the Redmond Town Center and Clackamas Town Center gaming centers. The third and fourth corporate owned gaming centers keep us on track to meet our prior stated goal of 20 corporate owned locations by year end 2020. With marginal capital improvements and minimal reconfiguration of the stores, we will be adding 24 new gaming computer stations to better prepare the centers for upcoming national tournaments, as we further integrate our esports strategy into our existing footprint.”

