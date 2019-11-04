REMSleep in Final Stages of Introducing the New Deltawave to Market

/EIN News/ -- Orlando, FL, Nov. 04, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NEWMEDIAWIRE -- REMSleep Holdings, Inc. (OTC PINK: RMSL) has production inventory on hand of the new Deltawave CPAP interface mask. The company has also just received completed packaging for product. However, some additional environmental regulatory testing is required which will delay market introduction a little longer. The company has completed negotiations for the company's branded CPAP machine and we are proceeding to filing for 510 K clearance to introduce the company's new CPAP machine to market.



The company had to change to a new internet design company, which has caused an additional delay for our new commerce web site. All delays were unexpected, but the delays are necessary. Along with delays the company has made great strides. REMSleep will do well in the short run and progress into a substantial company. We greatly appreciate all those who have confidence in management and remain steadfast with REMSleep. REMSleep will schedule a conference call in the near future for a complete informative formal update.

REMSleep Holdings, Inc. was founded to design and manufacture devices and products for the treatment of sleep apnea and other respiratory conditions. With over 50 years of collective experience in CPAP therapy, the REMSleep team has extensive knowledge and understanding of CPAP and the challenges of patient compliance. REMSleep Holdings, Inc. has a new patent pending, innovative sleep apnea product that will meet multiple market needs and then be able to reach and address a large percentage of the patient population who continue to struggle with CPAP compliance.

Forward-looking statements.

Some statements in this release may contain forward-looking information. All statements, other than of historical fact, that address activities, events or developments that the Company believes, expects or anticipates will or may occur in the future (including, without limitation, statements regarding potential acquisitions and financings) are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are generally identifiable by use of the words "may", "will", "should", "continue", "expect", "anticipate", "estimate", "believe", "intend", "plan" or "project" or the negative of these words or other variations on these words or comparable terminology. Forward-looking statements are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond the Company's ability to control or predict, that may cause the actual results of the Company to differ materially from those discussed in the forward-looking statements. Factors that could cause actual results or events to differ materially from current expectations include, among other things, without limitation, the inability of the Company to obtain sufficient financing to execute the Company's business plan; competition; regulation and anticipated and unanticipated costs and delays, and other risks disclosed in the Company's public disclosure record on file with the relevant securities regulatory authorities. No information in this press release should be construed as any indication whatsoever of the Company's future revenues, results of operations or stock price. Although the Company has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual results or events to differ materially from those described in forward-looking statements, there may be other factors that cause results or events not to be as anticipated, estimated or intended. Readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. The forward-looking statements included in this news release are made as of the date of this news release and the Company does not undertake an obligation to publicly update such forward-looking statements to reflect new information, subsequent events or otherwise unless required by applicable securities legislation.

Tom Wood

912-590-2001

Twood@remsleep.com



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.