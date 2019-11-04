Patient Access Solutions Inc. Names Healthcare Industry Veteran to Board of Advisors

/EIN News/ -- COMMACK, NY, Nov. 04, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NEWMEDIAWIRE – Patient Access Solutions, Inc. (OTC PINK: PASO), is pleased to announce that it has appointed Bryan McCalley to its Board of Advisors. Most recently, Brian advised SiriusIQ as a project Vice President in their technology partnership with Microsoft and Accenture

About Bryan McCalley

A leader in emerging business solutions throughout the product lifecycle with skills in market analysis, solution requirements definition, product value positioning, and development of a go-to-market plan. These industry solutions have utilized corporate software assets, emerging technologies, and cloud platforms while incorporating ISV partner technologies.

Bryan is a senior management leader, accomplished at all stages of product offering development, with experience in leading cross-functional teams within a Fortune 50 company and start-up environments. A cloud solution innovator with a passion for industry solutions that impact existing markets and facilitate new business models. A forward-thinking industry solution architect skilled at identifying emerging technologies. Market offerings integrated industry applications with cloud platform technologies from vendors like Microsoft, AWS, and IBM, to incorporate advanced analytics, augmented data management and process automations.

Joseph Gonzalez, on behalf of the Board of Directors, stated: "We are absolutely delighted Bryan is joining the team as an advisor to the Board. His accomplishments as a member of the IBM Watson team and DXC Technologies as their Chief Technical Officer for North America are well documented. We look forward to his contributions". Mr. Gonzalez added, “As stated in previous communications to the market, the Board will be making additional announcements regarding material developments in the immediate and near future."

In previous press releases the Company represented Dr. Donald Chiappetta as Chief Operating Officer. The Company would like to clarify that Dr. Chiappetta was named the Chief Operating Officer for the Medical Group overseeing the practice business units and strategic expansion. Dr. Chiappetta is not the Chief Operating Officer for the Corporation. As an accomplished healthcare provider and innovator in development of integrated delivery the Company leadership determined it was critical to have Dr. Chiappetta voice the direction of the Medical Group.

About Patient Access Solutions, Inc. (www.pashealth.com)

Patient Access Solutions, Inc. (PASHealth) is a Healthcare Solutions company which has created a formidable array of technology, management resources and allies to enable it to become an agent of radical change in what has traditionally been a slowly evolving healthcare environment. For more information about the services and products of Patient Access Solutions, please visit our website at www.pashealth.com.

Certain statements in this news release may contain forward-looking information within the meaning of Rule 175 under the Securities Act of 1933 and Rule 3b-6 under the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, and are subject to the safe harbor created by those rules. All statements, other than statements of fact, included in this release, including, without limitation, statements regarding potential future plans and objectives of the companies, are forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate and actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements include, among other things, the following: general economic and business conditions; competition; unexpected changes in technologies and technological advances; ability to commercialize and manufacture products; results of experimental studies; research and development activities; changes in, or failure to comply with, governmental regulations; and the ability to obtain adequate financing in the future. This information is qualified in its entirety by cautionary statements and risk factors disclosure contained in certain of Patient Access Solutions, Inc. Securities and Exchange Commission filings available at http://www.sec.gov.

Contact: Patient Access Solutions, Inc. info@pashealth.com



