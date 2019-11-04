SHAREHOLDER ALERT: COF MO SDC TEUM: The Law Offices of Vincent Wong Reminds Investors of Important Class Action Deadlines

/EIN News/ -- NEW YORK, Nov. 04, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Law Offices of Vincent Wong announce that class actions have commenced on behalf of shareholders of the following companies. If you suffered a loss you have until the lead plaintiff deadline to request that the court appoint you as lead plaintiff.

Capital One Financial Corporation (NYSE: COF)

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: December 2, 2019

Class Period: February 2, 2018 and July 29, 2019

Get additional information about COF: http://www.wongesq.com/pslra-1/capital-one-financial-corporation-loss-submission-form?wire=3



Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE: MO)

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: December 2, 2019

Class Period: December 20, 2018 and September 24, 2019

Get additional information about MO: http://www.wongesq.com/pslra-1/altria-group-inc-loss-submission-form?wire=3



Smiledirectclub, Inc. (NASDAQ: SDC)

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: December 2, 2019

Class Period: investors who purchased SmileDirectClub Class A common stock (a) pursuant and/or traceable to the registration statement and prospectus issued in connection with the Company’s September 12, 2019 initial public offering, or (b) during the period from September 8, 2019 through October 2, 2019.

Get additional information about SDC: http://www.wongesq.com/pslra-1/smiledirectclub-inc-loss-submission-form?wire=3



Pareteum Corporation (NASDAQ: TEUM)

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: December 23, 2019

Class Period: December 14, 2017 and October 21, 2019

Get additional information about TEUM: http://www.wongesq.com/pslra-1/pareteum-corporation-loss-submission-form?wire=3



To learn more contact Vincent Wong, Esq. either via email vw@wongesq.com or by telephone at 212.425.1140.

Vincent Wong, Esq. is an experienced attorney that has represented investors in securities litigations involving financial fraud and violations of shareholder rights. Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.

CONTACT:

Vincent Wong, Esq.

39 East Broadway

Suite 304

New York, NY 10002

Tel. 212.425.1140

Fax. 866.699.3880

E-Mail: vw@wongesq.com



