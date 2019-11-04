UAE Electric Vehicle Industry Study 2019 - Market Set to Register a CAGR of 32.1% During 2019-2025, Driven by UAE Vision 2021

/EIN News/ -- Dublin, Nov. 04, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "UAE Electric Vehicle Market (2019-2025): Market Forecast By Vehicle Types (Passenger Vehicle, Two-Wheeler, Bus and Truck), By Regions (Dubai, Abu Dhabi and Rest of Emirates) and Competitive Landscape" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



This report comprehensively covers the market by vehicle types and regions.

The report provides an unbiased and detailed analysis of the market trends, opportunities, high growth areas and market drivers which would help the stakeholders to device and align their market strategies according to the current and future market dynamics.

The UAE Electric Vehicle Market is Projected to Grow at a CAGR of 32.1% During 2019-2025



Government policies and incentives for electric vehicles, along with the support of government authorities and private companies in developing EV infrastructure would drive the market for electric vehicles in the UAE. Additionally, new models of electric vehicles such as Nissan LEAF and Peugeot are expected to launch by 2020 would also contribute to the rise in demand for electric vehicles in the UAE.



Under UAE Vision 2021, the government is encouraging the adoption of electric vehicles in the country. In addition to this, Dubai Electricity and Water Authority (DEWA) and Road Transport Authority (RTA) are working together for the development of electric vehicle market in the country by installing charging stations and providing incentives such as free parking and exemption from toll and registration fees.



Dubai acquired the highest market share as compared to other Emirates in the country owing to the better electric vehicle supporting infrastructure such as charging stations. Additionally, authorities and private companies are working towards improving the charging technology which would reduce the charging time for electric vehicles. This, in turn, would create a suitable environment for the growth of electric vehicles across the country.

Some of the key players in the UAE electric vehicle market include Tesla, Hyundai Motor Company, Volkswagen Motor Company LTM, Bayerische Motoren Werke AG, and others.



Key Topics Covered



1. Executive Summary



2. Introduction

2.1. Report Description

2.2. Key Highlights of The Report

2.3. Market Scope & Segmentation

2.4. Research Methodology

2.5. Assumptions



3. UAE Electric Vehicle Market Overview

3.1. UAE Country Indicators

3.2. UAE Electric Vehicle Market Revenues & Volumes (2015-2025F)

3.3. UAE Electric Vehicle Market Revenue & Volume Share, By Vehicle Type (2018 & 2025F)

3.4. UAE Electric Vehicle Market Revenue Share, By Regions (2018 & 2025F)

3.5. UAE Electric Vehicle Market - PESTLE Analysis

3.5. UAE Electric Vehicle Industry Life Cycle

3.6. UAE Electric Vehicle Market - Porter's Five Forces Model

3.7 UAE Electric Vehicle Market - SWOT Analysis

3.8. UAE Electric Vehicle Market - Ecosystem and Value Chain Analysis



4. UAE Electric Vehicle Market Dynamics

4.1. Impact Analysis

4.2. Market Drivers

4.3. Market Restraints



5. UAE Electric Vehicle Market Trends & Evolution



6. UAE Electric Vehicle Market Overview, By Vehicle Type

6.1 UAE Electric Passenger Vehicle Market Revenues & Volume (2015-2025F)

6.2 UAE Electric Two-Wheeler Market Revenues & Volume (2015-2025F)

6.3 UAE Electric Bus Market Volume (2015-2025F)

6.4 UAE Electric Truck Market Volume (2015-2025F)



7. UAE Electric Vehicle Market Overview, By Regions

7.1 Dubai Electric Vehicle Market Revenues (2015-2025F)

7.2 Abu Dhabi Electric Vehicle Market Revenues (2015-2025F)

7.3 UAE Rest of the Emirates Electric Vehicle Market Revenues (2015-2025F)



8. UAE Electric Vehicle Market - Government Guidelines and Tax Structure



9. UAE Electric Vehicle Market - Key Performance Indicators

9.1 UAE Government Spending Outlook

9.2 UAE Automobile Sector Outlook

9.3 UAE Electric Vehicle Charging Station Market Outlook



10. UAE Electric Vehicle Market - Opportunity Assessment

10.1 UAE Electric Vehicle Market Opportunity Assessment, By Regions, 2025F



11. UAE Electric Vehicle Market - Competitive Landscape

11.1 UAE Electric Vehicle Market Revenue Share, By Company, 2018



12. Company Profiles

12.1. Tesla Inc.

12.2. Hyundai Motor Company

12.3. Volkswagen Motor Company LTM

12.4. Bayerische Motoren Werke AG

12.5. General Motors Company

12.6. Groupe Renault



13. Key Strategic Recommendations



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/i8dyu

Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.