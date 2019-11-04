FT Portfolios Canada Co. Announces Merger Exchange Ratios for First Trust Short Duration High Yield Bond ETF (CAD-Hedged) Merger Into First Trust Senior Loan ETF(CAD-Hedged)

/EIN News/ -- TORONTO, Nov. 04, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- FT Portfolios Canada Co. (the “Manager”), the manager of First Trust Short Duration High Yield Bond ETF (CAD-Hedged) (“FSD”) (TSX: FSD) (TSX:FSD.A) announced today the exchange ratios in connection with the merger (the “Merger”) of FSD and First Trust Senior Loan ETF (CAD-Hedged) (“FSL”) (TSX:FSL) (TSX:FSL.A).



Pursuant to the Merger, each holder of common units of FSD will automatically receive 1.108414 common units of FSL for each common unit of FSD held and each holder of advisor class units of FSD will automatically receive 1.001905 advisor class units of FSL for each advisor class unit of FSD held on the effective date of the Merger, being November 4, 2019.

On October 24, 2019 the Manager announced that a cash distribution of $0.13 per common unit and $0.11 per advisor class unit of FSD is payable today to unitholders of record on October 29, 2019.

Units of FSD were delisted at the close of business on November 1, 2019. Unitholders of FSD are not required to take any action in order to become unitholders of FSL.

Details of the Merger are outlined in a management information circular dated September 20, 2019 that is available on www.sedar.com and www.firsttrust.ca .

About First Trust

First Trust Canada is the trustee, manager and promoter of the funds. First Trust Canada and its affiliates First Trust Advisors L.P. (“FTA”), portfolio advisor to the funds, an Ontario Securities Commission registered portfolio manager and U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission registered investment advisor, and First Trust Portfolios L.P., a FINRA registered broker-dealer, are privately held companies that provide a variety of investment services. FTA has collective assets under management or supervision of approximately US $134 billion as of July 31, 2019 through exchange-traded funds, closed-end funds, mutual funds and separate managed accounts.

Further information about FT Portfolios Canada’s ETFs can be found at www.firsttrust.ca .

For further information: Media Contact: Karl Cheong, FT Portfolios Canada Co., 40 King Street West, Suite 5102, Email: karlcheong@firsttrust.ca, 1-877-622-5552.



